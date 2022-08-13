Our children are our legacy. Just which aspects of our lives will be retained and passed on to future generations is a question we may ask ourselves. It is a surprise when we discover that our children value something that we thought may have been unappreciated or overlooked.
Thus was our reaction as my wife and I attended the White Coat Ceremony held at George Washington University last weekend for our youngest son, Nathaniel and 150 or more first-year medical students. The White Coat ceremony is a rite of passage for first-year medical students signifying their entrance into the medical profession.
As part of the ceremony, each first-year medical student was asked to announce something that his classmates and families attending would find unusual or unique about themselves. My wife and I were not sure what he would say. Maybe he would announce an academic accomplishment or a skeet shooting award or the largest fish he ever landed? But to our surprise, he revealed the fact that both of his parents were his teachers in high school!
Unique, yes. Something we thought he was proud of, we weren’t ever sure.
Making us proud
We are blessed to have raised two remarkable young men who continue to make us proud. Our sons, Andre and Nathaniel, both attended and graduated from Frederick County Public Schools. As parents and educators, our priority has always been education. School attendance and homework took precedence over all else. Our boys have been fortunate to have been raised by two devoted parents who provided a home and the structure and support needed to become productive citizens.
Andre is a 2002 graduate of Walkersville High School. After high school, he attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he graduated in 2006. He spent six years as a Naval officer on active duty before entering the U.S. Navy Reserve where he currently holds the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He lives in Columbia, Maryland, with his wife and two children.
Nathaniel is a 2017 graduate of Tuscarora High School. He attended Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, where he graduated in 2021 with a degree in chemistry. He was a member of the varsity skeet and trap shooting team. After graduating, he lived at home for a year while working for AstraZeneca in Frederick and applying to medical school. Nathaniel is recently married, and he and his wife live in Arlington, Virginia. He now attends the George Washington School of Medical and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.
The outdoor edge
Despite having a 15-year age difference, our two sons are very similar in looks and personalities, yet they are individuals who are following different career paths. What they have in common is they both were raised with what I call an “outdoor edge.” Camping, hiking, biking, snowboarding, canoeing, kayaking, and of course, hunting and fishing were important aspects of their upbringing.
Fortunately, as a parent, I was able to impart my passion for the outdoors on both of our sons. Much like my own relationship with my father, my connection to our sons was built around our outdoor experiences and the friends and other family members that joined us on those adventures. My passion for the shooting sports has been an important key to my direct involvement with not only my sons but the other youth that I have coached. Archery and firearm training began for both our sons at an early age.
There is no doubt in my mind that interest and involvement in outdoor activities have contributed to our sons’ character development. I credit their participation in the Boy Scouts of America organization for much of their outdoor edge. Scouting is more than just camping. Important skills like swimming, first aid and survival can be lifesaving. Merit badges such as fishing, rifle, shotgun and archery were their favorites. Both boys attained the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment that in turn has attributed to future successes and accomplishments in their lives.
Fishing and hunting have provided many memorable family outings. Fishing is a great way to introduce kids to the outdoors. We bring fishing gear whenever we are around water, while spending time at the beach, camping, canoeing and kayaking.
Hunting began later for our sons after successful completion of the Maryland hunter safety course. They both are accomplished marksmen and can safely handle firearms. They each have taken both numerous small and big game. They understand the value of wild game, how to obtain it and how to prepare it. Venison has always been a staple in our kitchen and often supplemented by squirrel, goose, duck, rabbit, and pheasant. They also understand the important role that hunters play in wildlife conservation.
Outdoor pursuits that include fishing, hunting and the shooting sports are lifelong activities that create lasting family bonds. My father was my access to the outdoor world. The promise of the next fishing or hunting opportunity kept me on track as a young student. It only took once for my father to leave me at home while he went fishing without me before I changed my bad attitude as a rebellious middle-schooler.
Life is all about opportunities, some we create and some we are fortunate to discover. My outdoor edge has had a lasting impact on my life that has benefitted me in ways that I did not anticipate. I am privileged to be able to teach hunter education courses, coach youth shooting sports and to be able to share my outdoor experience with readers of this newspaper. Days spent afield with our boys are cherished times that we will always remember and continue to share.
Both our boys continue to make us proud as parents and as teachers. Our children are our legacy; maybe someday they will be teachers too.
