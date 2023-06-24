Fly patter stamps
The U.S. Postal Service selected five iconic fly patterns for stamp designs in 1991.

Every fly pattern has a story. Most fly tyers at some point develop their own flies that become their favorite pattern that is often a variation of another pattern. Usually, the story centers around the innovator of the fly and how it was developed. Fly tying in and of itself is a very creative process, and the final product could be considered a work of art by the tyer or those who collect the fly because of their eye-catching appearance. Ultimately, for a fly pattern to stand the test of time, it is the fish catching ability of the fly that matters most.

Fishing flies can be grouped into two major categories as either top water or subsurface patterns. Top water refers to flies that are floated on the surface and include dries and terrestrial patterns. Subsurface flies include nymph and streamer patterns. Of course, within each category there are numerous sub-categories that are designed to target a specific fish species. There are many factors to consider based primarily on what the fish may be eating at a location at a specific month or season, thus leading to many modifications and deviations from the original fly pattern.

