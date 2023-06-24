Every fly pattern has a story. Most fly tyers at some point develop their own flies that become their favorite pattern that is often a variation of another pattern. Usually, the story centers around the innovator of the fly and how it was developed. Fly tying in and of itself is a very creative process, and the final product could be considered a work of art by the tyer or those who collect the fly because of their eye-catching appearance. Ultimately, for a fly pattern to stand the test of time, it is the fish catching ability of the fly that matters most.
Fishing flies can be grouped into two major categories as either top water or subsurface patterns. Top water refers to flies that are floated on the surface and include dries and terrestrial patterns. Subsurface flies include nymph and streamer patterns. Of course, within each category there are numerous sub-categories that are designed to target a specific fish species. There are many factors to consider based primarily on what the fish may be eating at a location at a specific month or season, thus leading to many modifications and deviations from the original fly pattern.
Most fly anglers are known to carry a number of fly boxes filled with flies in each category that are stuffed into bulging pockets of their fishing vest. Each fly pattern category involves a specific method of fishing and differences in the fly gear used to deliver the fly onto or into the water being fished. Fly anglers often identify themselves by their preferred method of fly fishing. For example, you might here one say, “I am a dry fly fisherman,” or “you could call me a streamer junkie.”
Fishing flies postage stampsIn 1991, five iconic fly patterns were commemorated by the U.S. Postal Service as first-class postage stamps. Just how these specific patterns were selected, I do not know for sure as the process of determining the five most popular fly patterns would be a very subjective process. I suspect a poll of some sort was sent out to well-known fly anglers at the time. I find it curious that four of the five patterns selected were streamer flies and only one dry fly pattern.
The flies that were honored with an artistic depiction on postage stamps over thirty years ago are surely recognizable to most fly anglers by their pattern if not by their name. Each one also has a story.
Lefty’s DeceiverLefty’s Deceiver is arguably the best-known saltwater fly pattern in the world. Frederick native Lefty Kreh became one of the most recognizable fly fishermen in the world. His rise to fame from humble beginnings to great notoriety in the realm of saltwater fly fishing can be credited in part to the creation of this saltwater streamer fly pattern. The Deceiver was originally designed as a striped bass fly in the Chesapeake Bay in the 1950s. Later in life, Lefty shifted his focus from the stripers of the Mid-Atlantic region to the tropical species that called the Florida Peninsula home, and it was here that the pattern then took on a life of its own as more and more creative tyers put their own twists on it to mimic the bait of their own fisheries. Since then, deceivers of every shape and color can be found in most streamer anglers fly boxes.
Royal WulffThe Royal Wulff is a legendary dry fly tied by an equally legendary fly-tying innovator and angler, Lee Wulff. This fly is considered an attractor pattern designed primarily for trout. This pattern was created by modifying another infamous fly, the Royal Coachman. Wulff made modifications to the Royal Coachman pattern by adding white calf body hair and dark moose hair to reduce the flimsiness and fragileness on rougher water. A densely packed hackle will ensure that the fly rides high to get through the choppiest currents. Through this, Wulff was able to increase the buoyancy and has proven itself to be a fantastic dry fly that trout love.
Apte Tarpon FlyStu Apte is considered a pioneer for fly fishing for tarpon, one of the most coveted fly rid species. Apte has held several world records for tarpon on a fly. His orange-hackled Apt tarpon fly is a standard pattern used by most tarpon fly anglers.
Apte began guiding in the Florida Keys in 1956. He was known for his method of fighting big tarpon that is still used by some today, something called “down and dirty,” in which he keeps the rod low to the water and uses the butt of it to “program” the fish, as he called it, taking control of the fight by leveraging the fly rod. He, like Lefty Kreh, fished with other fishing legends, Joe Brooks and Ted Williams, in their pursuit of tarpon with fly gear.
Jock ScottThe Jock Scott is a dressed salmon fly created in 1850 by John (Jock) Scott, born in 1817 in Scotland. It is one of the most famous of classic salmon flies. The pattern was created during the height of the Victorian fascination of constructing salmon flies with the most exotic and colorful feathers they could get their hands on. There are many versions of this classic. Modern materials are now substituted for the feathers of endangered birds like the jungle cock.
Muddler MinnowPerhaps one of the most famous of all streamer fly patterns ever tied, the muddler minnow was created in 1936 by Don Gapen of Anoka, Minnesota. This pattern imitates primarily a sculpin, a small bottom feeding minnow that inhabits most trout streams. Gapen developed the fly to catch brook trout in Ontario, Canada. It is now a popular pattern world-wide and likely found in every angler’s fly box. It can be fished subsurface to imitate a baitfish, often with weight added or greased with flotant to be fished topwater as a terrestrial pattern imitating a grasshopper.
