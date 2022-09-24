The Allegheny River in western New York State will always be my home river. Before moving to Frederick County in 1989, I was fortunate to grow up in a rural town surrounded by the Enchanted Mountains in the Chautauqua-Allegheny Region of New York State and the abundant hunting and fishing opportunities therewithin. I was raised just a few city blocks from the banks of the Allegheny in the town of Olean.

As a young angler, I caught plenty of carp using kernels of corn and nightcrawlers for bait. A watchful eye was needed when fishing for carp with the rod propped on a forked stick. Even a small carp could quickly pull a fishing pole into the river with little warning. More than once, my sneakers got wet after chasing a fishing pole into the river. My first fishing pole was a solid fiberglass rod with a Zebco reel that was obtained by collecting enough S&H green stamps. I caught so many carp with that small rod that the metal ferrule that connected the top half of the rod to the bottom section had a permanent bend. Carp have the weight and strength to put fishing gear to the test.

