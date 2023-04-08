In 1947, Lefty Kreh agreed to meet Joe Brooks at Tochterman’s, Baltimore’s iconic destination for everything fishing. The trip took two hours in Lefty’s 1929 Model A Ford from Frederick to Tochterman’s Eastern Avenue location in southeast Baltimore. Thomas Tochterman Jr. sold Lefty a green 9-foot South Bend fiberglass rod with a Pflueger Medalist #1494 reel lined with a GAF 9-weight fly line. The reel is now on display in the American Museum of Fly Fishing located in Manchester, Vermont. The rod no longer exists, probably broken, I assume.
Lefty had just met Brooks on the day prior while fishing for smallmouth bass just below Harper’s Ferry on the Potomac River. Lefty was doing the guiding, but Brooks was doing the teaching.
At that time, Lefty was a spin angler. Fly fishing was a technique he had never cared to use. After all, he could catch all the fish he wanted using spin tackle. Stopping for lunch on a rock in the middle of the river, Lefty was amazed as Brooks caught fish after fish while using a fly rod and a small black and white streamer fly called a Black Ghost. Lefty received his first fly casting lesson that day on that rock from Brooks. It was the beginning of a lasting friendship and ultimately altered the direction of Lefty’s life.
Lefty remembered
“Lefty Kreh became known as the most influential fly fisherman in the world,” said Tony Tochterman, the third-generation owner of Tochteman’s. Tony’s grandfather opened the business in 1916 and handed over the reins to Thomas Jr. in 1936. Tony has run the family business since 1981.
I met Tony on a recent trip to Tochterman’s. I am ashamed to say it was my first visit despite living in Maryland since 1989. The tackle shop was everything and more than I expected since I moved to Maryland. I didn’t realize that the rooms on the second floor were fully stocked with fly fishing gear and fly-tying supplies. It was a gratifying discovery.
Claim to fame
There is something very special about Tochterman’s.
“[Fishing manufacturers] don’t know of any shop in the same location that has been owned by the same family anywhere in the world that is older than we are,” Tony said.
Tony’s friendly personality is inviting and made me feel like a long-lost friend although we had just been introduced. He took the time to tour me through his store, of which he is extremely proud. Memorabilia is displayed throughout, connecting the past to the present. A small but packed showcase is full of antique tackle and autographed items from sports legends like Ted Williams and famous anglers like Lefty.
Tochterman’s offers the largest selection of gear for both fresh and saltwater fishing. The Tochterman’s logo is embroidered onto shirts and hats that Tony’s father initially didn’t believe people would buy. According to Tony, his father didn’t understand the power of branding, yet more often than not, customers choose apparel with their logo when they visit.
Tony’s connection to his customers is evident as he takes the time to listen and offer his professional advice. Tochterman’s is a community resource for anglers looking to gear-up for whatever is biting. If you don’t know which flies to use on the Gunpowder in April or what color shad darts you should have while fishing at Conowingo Dam, you better ask Tony! Tochterman or one of his knowledgeable staff will even help rig your line or teach you a new fishing knot.
The tie that binds
Tony was born in 1949, two years after Lefty made his first visit to Tochterman’s with Brooks. Lefty and Tony shared many fishing adventures together. Photos of Lefty adorn the upstairs fly shop, including a photo of Lefty and Tony fishing with Chico Hernández, another legendary fly angler.
Tony and his wife Dee became close friends with Lefty over the years. Lefty was considered Tony’s “second dad.” Tony and Dee work every day except Sunday at their store.
“We haven’t taken a vacation in thirty years,” Dee said. Their life is focused on their business and the customers they serve.
Tony and I shared some Lefty stories, all good memories but not without one somber moment. Tony choked up slightly as he told me about his last visit with Lefty. During Lefty’s final days, he was at home, on oxygen and being attended by family. Visitors were told to stay only thirty minutes, doctor’s orders, but Lefty had other plans. Tony and his wife spent three quality hours with Lefty that day. Good friends are hard to find and even harder to let go.
Tony and Dee shared a note they received from Lefty in 2016, only two years before he died. It read in part, “You two are like family to me and to watch how hard you have worked in an uphill battle to succeed so well — and to have so many loyal customers — what a great compliment to you two. ... I’m so proud and only wish there were more Americans like you two.”
