Tony Tochterman

Tony Tochterman proudly displays photos of his close friend and Frederick native, Lefty Kreh, along with other memorabilia above the fly fishing reel showcase at Tochterman’s tackle store in Baltimore.

 Photo by Dan Neuland

In 1947, Lefty Kreh agreed to meet Joe Brooks at Tochterman’s, Baltimore’s iconic destination for everything fishing. The trip took two hours in Lefty’s 1929 Model A Ford from Frederick to Tochterman’s Eastern Avenue location in southeast Baltimore. Thomas Tochterman Jr. sold Lefty a green 9-foot South Bend fiberglass rod with a Pflueger Medalist #1494 reel lined with a GAF 9-weight fly line. The reel is now on display in the American Museum of Fly Fishing located in Manchester, Vermont. The rod no longer exists, probably broken, I assume.

Lefty had just met Brooks on the day prior while fishing for smallmouth bass just below Harper’s Ferry on the Potomac River. Lefty was doing the guiding, but Brooks was doing the teaching.

