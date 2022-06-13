When last seen competing on NBC’s airwaves, Urbana High graduate Jessie Graff was climbing out of the pool under the obstacle course after a splash landing brought her to a screeching halt on “American Ninja Warrior.”
That happened two years — and three surgeries — ago.
Repaired and rejuvenated, the inspirational, effervescent Hollywood stuntwoman was back at it Monday night, when she attempted her qualifying round on an episode that was taped in San Antonio at the Alamodome earlier this spring.
Teased as “iconic” and “one of the greatest Ninjas of all time” with preview sequences that flashed clips of her injury recoveries, Graff’s attempt was saved for the final half hour of the two-hour episode, per the custom through much of her career on a show that’s helped bring her fame as much as she’s helped it gain popularity.
But the wait didn’t lead to another conquering run for a competitor who has made history on the series.
Graff was eliminated on the third of six obstacles, when she chose to try The Serpent, one of two balance options, and wound up in the water again.
Before she set off Monday night, though, Graff admitted later in the telecast that she was “terrified.” The show aired a recap of her journey to that point from 2020. In July of that year, she injured both of her shoulders during a fall while transferring on an obstacle called Falling Shelves.
And that came a day after she’d torn her ACL while taping a different Ninja Warrior episode.
A trio of major surgeries followed over a three-month period, then an extended recovery that forced her to miss last season and take on other hobbies while grounded from her high-flying ways.
“I’ve definitely put my body through a lot,” said Graff, a former Maryland state pole vault record-holder, during the preview feature. “I was at a point in my life where I needed to explore who I was outside of athletics.”
More clips followed of Graff, 38, doing sign language, free-diving and hang-gliding, all of which she took up since her last ANW appearance, along with gaining her certification in nutrition.
“Those three injuries opened so many new doors for me, but then as I got healthy, I realized how much I loved what I’ve always been doing,” she said. “I’m a stuntwoman and a Ninja Warrior, so as much as I love the new things I’ve learned, I’m overwhelmingly grateful every day that I still get to do what I love.”
With that, the timer went off and she skipped through the first obstacle, Shrinking Steps, dismounting from the rope swing with ease.
Next up was Overpass, the first part of the course that would test her surgically repaired shoulders — among the most important body parts for Ninja Warriors, who are often tasked with various climbing exercises, not to mention launching themselves through the air and grabbing onto structures.
Her shoulders looked fine.
The California resident traversed three monkey bars, as another bar moved overhead that she could’ve grabbed as it went past. But she chose to wait for it to stop, creating a 9-foot transfer. She handily made that, then flew to the final bar, which she quickly dislodged it before dismounting.
Then, she approached Split Decision, where the Ninja Warriors choose between two balance obstacles. She ignored Domino Effect on her left and focused immediately on The Serpent — a multi-angled tube with spinning segments that contestants must run across before jumping off.
She took a moment to examine it and gathered herself. ANW host Matt Iseman told viewers Graff had never fallen on a balance obstacle, that it was one of her specialties as a former track star. Then, she took off on a sprint, one, two steps before her third made the structure spin, throwing off her balance and causing her to tumble into the water below.
As she leaned on the edge of the pool, she wore a disbelieving smile.
“I feel so silly,” she said to the camera. “But, it happens to everyone. That’s my first balance fail.”
Should Graff return to a successful appearance on the show next year, for her ninth season, it will require a comeback from something new.
She’s in a class by herself, always will be.
