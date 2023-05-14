One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon accident at the intersection of Urbana Pike and Blackberry Drive in Ijamsville.
Details are sparse as of Sunday evening, but Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed in a text message a “two vehicle incident” occurred at the intersection at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.