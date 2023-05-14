FCSO cruiser
One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon accident at the intersection of Urbana Pike and Blackberry Drive in Ijamsville.

Details are sparse as of Sunday evening, but Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed in a text message a “two vehicle incident” occurred at the intersection at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

