Every night for the last few months, Walker Dunbar has heard about how badly his son wanted to return to Green Meadows Petting Farm in Ijamsville to see Tank, a 2,300 pound steer that has become one of the farm’s main attractions.
Dunbar and his family live in Howard County, but they frequent the Frederick County farm. They go for the animals, various events, to acquire their Halloween pumpkins and for his son’s third birthday last year.
So when spring rolled around and Green Meadows reopened its annual Easter Egg Hunt Weekends, Dunbar was happy to oblige his son’s request to see Tank, whom he loves more than the basket of candy he collected on a partly sunny but wispy Sunday.
“It’s small enough that kids can get around, but big enough that it tires them out,” Dunbar said of the farm, which he made the 45 minute drive to with his three children, his wife and her parents.
After returning this weekend, the Easter egg hunts will continue next weekend and then Thursday through Sunday the following week. Admission is $16 for those 2 and older.
Green Meadows Petting Farm has been hosting Easter egg hunts for roughly a decade. It’s one of the farm’s most important events of the year for generating operating revenue, said farm manager Jake Keyes. Having to cancel it two years ago at the start of the pandemic was “a steep hill to climb.”
The Easter event returned last year with lanes set up to keep people distanced from each other, and participants searched for eggs in intervals, with an egg hunt every two hours, Keyes said.
But with attendance at the farm’s events increasing over the last few years, the prior setup hogged the staff’s attention and kept them overseeing other attractions, such as pig races or the hayride, Keyes said. So this year’s egg hunts are continuous.
Green Meadows also moved the home of its Easter bunny mascot, Whiskers. The human-dressed-as-a-rabbit used to greet visitors to the farm from a combine, but this year Whiskers had their own stable and posed for pictures with children the way Santa would at a mall around Christmas.
“It’s a much more structured set up for the Easter bunny,” Keyes said.
After greeting Whiskers, egg hunt participants walked into a portion of the farm split into two circular areas, each bordered with yellow fencing.
In the grassy egg-hunting grounds reserved for children 3 and younger, toddlers waddled in with empty baskets and then strolled back out after collecting eggs that volunteers continuously scattered about.
A few yards away sat a similar setup that included eggs hidden under plastic calf houses and drew more fierce competition.
In this arena, children ages 4 through 12 lined up with their baskets along one end of the fencing. When enough participants had gathered, roughly every 10 minutes, a farmworker would give the green light, fast-paced music would play, and another round of egg hunting would commence.
As Xavier Morris and Mateo Rogers awaited their turn, the 8-year-olds noted the traits they’d use to their advantage to collect more eggs than the other.
“Mateo’s the fastest,” Xavier said, acknowledging his friend’s blazing speed. Mateo didn’t dispute it.
Xavier, though, made sure to remind his buddy that he is “the strong one,” following up with a flex.
The pair came to the farm from Libertytown with Mateo’s mother, Elizabeth. She said the family typically went to the farm a few times per year, but this was their first time at the Easter egg hunt. The trio planned to check out the pig race and the hayride nearby, though the egg hunt took precedence.
“The lure of the candy brought them here first,” she said.
