Elk Run Vineyard and Winery Father's Day
Richard Maclary, center left, makes a toast on Sunday with his friends for the triple celebration of Father's Day, a birthday and wedding. They were at Elk Run Vineyard and Winery's Father's Day Jazz Festival. 

 By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com

Dallas A. Perry had a glass of wine in one hand, and a bright green baseball in the other. His 9-year-old son, Dallas E. Perry stood across from him with a bright green baseball mitt and a Baltimore Orioles hat. 

In the background were the neat rows of grape vines at the Elk Run Vineyard and Winery near Unionville. As the day wore on, jazz from the Orlando Cotto Quartet floated over the vineyard.

