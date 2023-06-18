Dallas A. Perry had a glass of wine in one hand, and a bright green baseball in the other. His 9-year-old son, Dallas E. Perry stood across from him with a bright green baseball mitt and a Baltimore Orioles hat.
In the background were the neat rows of grape vines at the Elk Run Vineyard and Winery near Unionville. As the day wore on, jazz from the Orlando Cotto Quartet floated over the vineyard.
The younger Dallas dropped to one knee to catch a throw from his father, who talked through the proper form to throw a baseball with his son.
The Perrys were at the vineyard on Sunday for the Father's Day Jazz Festival it was hosting. Perry's father- and mother-in-law both love jazz, he said.
His son and daughter, four-year-old Chelsea Perry, had come along for the ride. The two children gushed about their father.
"He's awesome. He's smart and he just got promoted," Dallas said enthusiastically. Perry was recently promoted to Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force.
Dallas said he also loves learning from his dad. He teaches him how to play sports, build and edit videos. Chelsea said she loves playing with her dolls with her dad.
"Two very separate ends of the spectrum with those two," Perry said.
Perry's mother-in-law, Doretha Beckham said the family always gets together to celebrate Father's Day. It's important to take a day to appreciate the roles fathers have in the family, she said.
"Fathers are essential to a stable family, and role-modeling for children in the family," she said. "Fathers have a big responsibility to represent [good values] to the family."
At a nearby bench, the Lagana siblings were trying to remember a story that best embodied their father, Chris Lagana. Their father was goofy and funky, they said, and a big planner.
They told the story of a trip they took to Niagara Falls, when their father had accidentally switched up the motels they were supposed to stay at. Rather than the nice motel with a scenic view, they found themselves at a dingy one, they said.
Their father apologized profusely for the rest of the trip, but everything ended well, they said.
"We were just happy to go to this UFO-themed restaurant ... and he was just happy that it saved our trip," Lauren Lagana said.
They also noted that it was bizarre their father chose a winery for Father's Day, since he preferred beer. But he likes jazz, and his partner likes wine, they said, so it was clear he was keeping that in mind.
"Even on Father's Day he's thinking about everybody else," Lauren said.
On the patio of the winery, Molly Maclary was unpacking a large picnic basket with plates and cutlery for her group at the winery. She just got married the day before, to Lynn Maclary.
It was a triple celebration on Sunday, she said. Not only was it Father's Day and wedding celebration, but it was also Lynn's birthday.
"And I was born in 1950, so in 1950 the 18th of June was Father's Day," he said.
Lynn Maclary thought Father's Day was another great way to get loved ones together. It was a community appreciation effort, he said.
"It's just like Mother's Day. We take our wives out on Mother's Day and we celebrate but we're all there. It's the same thing with Father's Day," he said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
