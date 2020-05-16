FHFH continues to fight hunger
Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry continues to provide meat to food banks, pantries and feeding ministries around the country. To meet the increased need during the COVID-19 crisis, FHFH is accepting donated/discounted livestock and poultry along with deer that may be harvested using crop damage permits. FHFH pays the meat processing fees to participating meat processors so there is no cost to the hunter donating deer or the farmer donating livestock, or to the food distribution organization, said FHFH Executive Director Josh Wilson in a news release. Donations of $10 can provide meat for 20 meals; $25 for 50 meals, $50 for 100 meals. FHFH is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization based in Williamsport. To make a donation or for a list of participating processors, visit www.fhfh.org,mail donations to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, P.O. Box 323, Williamsport MD 21795; or by phone at 866-GET-FHFH.
Update on plans for shuttle service, repairs to pedestrian bridge
The National Park Service, in coordination with CSX, is making progress on the requirements for a permit, which would outline the required repairs to the Goodloe E. Byron Memorial Pedestrian Walkway (footbridge) across the Potomac River. The footbridge is currently closed due to a train derailment. A late spring start date is expected. The start date for a free shuttle for Appalachian Trail hikers and other visitors is still in the works. For updates, visit go.nps.gov/HAFEfootbridge.
— Susan Guynn
