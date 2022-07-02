16-year-old James Miller served a pickleball to his opponents on the other side of the court. He and his teammate volleyed the ball back and forth with their opponents until they won the round, inching closer to a win.
The Frederick High School Boosters hosted their second doubles Pickleball Tournament Saturday. The event also served as a fundraiser.
The 70 players who took part Saturday were almost double the number that competed at last year's tournament. Each player paid $25 to attend, with the proceeds going to the FCPS athletic fund, according to Phil Rhodes, who served as tournament director.
The tournament was held on the school’s tennis courts, with 12 playing areas set up. The attendees were allowed to self-identify as one of three skills levels. The tournament was held in a “switch doubles” round robin style, where people played with and against different people in each match.
Many Pickleball tournaments, Rhodes said, are limited to people who are older. Miller said that this age limit can be extremely frustrating. He has been playing pickleball with his family and at the YMCA for about a year, but hasn’t been able to enter most tournaments.
In Sturday's tournament, no one was separated by age or gender, which Rhodes said is one of the best things about the sport. In the expert level, 70-year-old Ginger Edington was playing alongside and against 25-year-old Micah Meredith. But Meredith, although younger, was struggling to win matches.
“One thing I’m learning about pickleball is that it’s not so much athleticism, a lot of it is precision,” he said.
Experienced players have a lot more accuracy and have a better idea of the strategies in the game. Meredith used a lot of his time playing in the higher-level bracket to “pick the brains” of the older players.
The game is played on a 20 by 40 foot court with a net in the middle that is about three feet high. In the play area, there is a zone known as the kitchen. This area extends seven feet from the net on either side and players cannot hit balls that have not bounced on their side of the net in this area.
Because the court is so small, one of the strategies that players consider is ball placement. Edington said that many players come from tennis and want to hit the ball really hard, but that isn’t the best way to play.
The small court also creates a sense of camaraderie during a match, Edington said. Players laugh with each other and create friendships across the net.
Edington has been playing pickleball for five or six years, travelling across the country for tournaments. Before she began playing, Edington was hesitant about the sport. Her friends would play in the William R. Talley Recreation Center and finally convinced Edington to join them.
“I was hooked the moment I hit that first ball,” she said.
People start playing the game for a variety of reasons. Sheila Landis, 45, moved from Pennsylvania to Frederick six months ago to be closer to her girlfriend. Her girlfriend had been playing pickleball for nearly two years and encouraged her to join, Landis said.
She had also wanted to find a good way to exercise and lose weight without going to the gym. Landis tried multiple sports, but the community around pickleball was too endearing for her to turn away. Everyone is very welcoming, she said.
Her girlfriend always beats her when they play, but Landis said that she actually “learns by losing.” She learns little tricks and strategies, including how to spin the ball and how to get correct ball placement, Landis said.
She has begun to play with more people and uses a local scheduling system on PlayTime Scheduler to find different places to play games.
The county has been steadily increasing the number of pickleball courts they have. Six new courts are currently being constructed at Monocacy Village Park, and the YMCA has started running classes and indoor courts for Pickleball, according to Josh Henson, the YMCA sports director.
While most of the people who come and play are on the older side, Henson has been working on programs to teach teenagers and younger adults how to play the game. Henson plays with his family, and loves how accessible the game is to his 12-year-old and 15-year-old.
“The pickleballs come out and they’re wailing on the balls,” he said. “Being able to play with my whole family is just a joy.”
Since the sport is growing so much, Rhodes thinks they may have to find a new location or have a longer tournament.
For the event, they provided their own nets and Rhodes had to close registration early because they couldn’t fit any more players on the courts. Many people who play the sport have to create a pickleball court on a tennis court using tape or chalk and a bungee cord to hold the net lower.
Meredith said that he sees himself playing the sport for a long time.
"It's a lifetime sport, so I'm definitely gonna try and keep it in my life for as long as possible," he said.
