Leon F. Litwack, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian who illuminated dark corners of the American past by exploring the bitter legacy of slavery and segregation and by confronting the lingering presence of white supremacy in the national consciousness, died Aug. 5 at his home in Berkeley, Calif. He was 91.
The death was confirmed by his wife, Rhoda Litwack. The cause was bladder cancer.
Litwack spent most of his academic career at the University of California at Berkeley, where he taught an introductory survey of American history that routinely attracted more than 700 students a semester.
He was the author of several landmark works, including “Been in the Storm So Long: The Aftermath of Slavery” (1979), which won the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award and the Francis Parkman Prize for history. Historian Nell Irvin Painter called the book “an intricate, vivid mosaic of Emancipation as experienced on both sides of the color line.”
Litwack was “the first historian to make use, in a general work on the Reconstruction era, of the thousands of slave narratives collected by interviewers from the Federal Writers’ Project during the New Deal,” historian David Herbert Donald noted in the New Republic. The result, Donald added, was “a long book, an important book, and a richly rewarding book [that] belongs on that short shelf of indispensable works on Southern history.”
With his emphasis on history from the ground up, Litwack can be seen in some respects as an intellectual forebear of recent movements to focus attention on the country’s racial divide and the plight of marginalized groups in American life.
“Few people have cared more deeply about this nation than some of its severest critics,” Litwack told Historymatters.com website in 2001, “and . . . we need to be wary of those who in the name of protecting our freedoms would diminish them. History teaches, after all, that it is not the rebels, the iconoclasts, the curious, the dissidents who endanger a democratic society but rather the accepting, the unthinking, the unquestioning, the docile, the obedient, the silent, and the indifferent.”
Drawing on little-used sources, including music and oral histories, Litwack sought to portray the experiences of people who had endured slavery and lived under a rigid, racially determined society in which White people “owned the land, the law, the police, the courts, the government, the armed forces and the press,” as he wrote in his 1998 book, “Trouble in Mind: Black Southerners in the Age of Jim Crow.”
The book included photographs and searing descriptions of lynchings and showed how Black Americans were victimized by discriminatory political, educational, economic and judicial practices.
“The mechanisms and pervasiveness of white repression, both the ritualized and institutionalized subordination of black men and woman,” Litwack wrote, “exacted a psychological toll, shaping to an extraordinary degree day-to-day behavior and demeanor, affecting even speech and body movements.”
In a review of “Trouble in Mind,” Washington Post book critic Jonathan Yardley wrote, “Never has so much about the repression and terror of the Jim Crow era been brought within the pages of a single book; there are times when it is more than one can bear.”
Leon Frank Litwack was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Santa Barbara, Calif., to immigrant parents from Eastern Europe. His father was a gardener, his mother a dressmaker.
The family lived in a working-class, multilingual neighborhood heavily populated by Mexican immigrants. The experience helped shape Litwack’s view of society and history.
“The history we were taught in school was largely the history of Anglo-Saxons and Northern Europeans,” he told Historymatters.com. “It was someone else’s history, not my history, not my life, not the lives of my parents, friends, and neighbors.”
He read widely as a child, argued with his teachers over the interpretation of history and battled authorities as editor of his high school newspaper. Another reason he chose to study history, he said, was “my growing sense of the fundamental contradictions between my country’s often proclaimed ideals and its practices.”
As an undergraduate at UC-Berkeley, Litwack spent summer breaks working in the mess rooms of freighter ships. He graduated in 1951, stayed on for a master’s degree in 1952, then served in the Army. Returning to Berkeley, he received a doctorate in history in 1958. His primary mentor was Kenneth M. Stampp, one of the country’s foremost historians of slavery and the Civil War.
Litwack published his first book, “North of Slavery,” about Black people in the pre-Civil War North, in 1961. After teaching for several years at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, he joined the Berkeley faculty in 1964.
He was clear about his left-leaning political views, but he did not expect his students to agree with him. He was among the few senior faculty members at Berkeley who regularly taught a course for freshmen.
“I have one chance at them, one opportunity to engage them in the study of the past,” he told Historymatters.com, “to force them to see and to feel the past in ways that may be genuinely disturbing, to develop in them an appreciation of the inescapable complexity of human behavior and human relationships, and to underscore how a study of the past may teach as many ironies and ambiguities as it does clear lessons.”
In addition to slavery and civil rights, Litwack also did scholarly studies of the early labor movement, California history and the 20th-century presidency. He was a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and edited or contributed to several textbooks and anthologies. His final book, “How Free Is Free?: The Long Death of Jim Crow,” appeared in 2009.
Survivors include his wife since 1952, the former Rhoda Goldberg of Berkeley; two children, John Litwack, the chief economist of the World Bank, of Chevy Chase, Md., and Ann Litwack of Berkeley; and two grandchildren.
During Litwack’s 43 years on the Berkeley faculty, an estimated 35,000 students took his introductory course in American history. He often stepped to the lectern in a black leather jacket and routinely received standing ovations. Hundreds of former students returned to campus to attend his final lecture in 2007.
“The lectures were stunning,” onetime student Nick Salvatore, who became a history professor at Cornell University, said in 2004. “They were delivered with intellectual power and with a deep commitment to the material he was talking about.”
Litwack continually reworked his lectures, which often included musical excerpts, such as Robert Johnson’s Delta blues and “Strange Fruit,” sung by Billie Holiday. He timed his lectures to the second and had precise instructions for lighting and slide shows.
“Some have asked me from time to time,” Litwack said, “ ‘Why do you spend so much time revising your lectures? Your students, after all, have never heard them.’ ‘Yes,’ I reply, ‘but I have.’”
