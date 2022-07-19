Karen Lewis Young
Karen Lewis Young leads Jay Mason in the state Senate race.

State Del. Karen Lewis Young was leading school board member Jay Mason for the Democratic nomination for the Maryland Senate District 3 seat, according to unofficial results early Wednesday morning.

As of 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Young had 3,944 votes and Mason had 1,834 votes, based on results from early voting and all 35 precincts on Primary Election Day on Tuesday.

