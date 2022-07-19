State Del. Karen Lewis Young was leading school board member Jay Mason for the Democratic nomination for the Maryland Senate District 3 seat, according to unofficial results early Wednesday morning.
As of 12:17 a.m. on Wednesday, Young had 3,944 votes and Mason had 1,834 votes, based on results from early voting and all 35 precincts on Primary Election Day on Tuesday.
The total does not include mail-in ballots, which will be counted starting on Thursday.
As of Monday, more than 23,000 ballots had been mailed to Frederick County residents — 14,657 for Democrats and 5,395 for Republicans, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections’ website. There was no breakdown available for each Senate district.
Winners of the primary Tuesday will advance to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
Mason and Lewis Young were running to fill the seat now held by Sen. Ron Young, Lewis Young’s husband. Young, who has represented Frederick County in the Maryland Senate since 2011 and was mayor of the city of Frederick before that, announced in November his plans to retire at the end of this term.
Lewis Young has represented District 3A in the Maryland House of Delegates since 2015. Before that, she served on the Frederick Board of Aldermen from 2009 to 2013.
Leading up to the election, Lewis Young said she spoke with thousands of voters and got “great feedback.” They appreciated the work she’s done and seemed to share her values, she said.
In all, she said she knocked on 11,500 doors.
“That’s a pretty good sample size,” she said during a phone interview at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday
Mason, a Realtor, has served on the Frederick County Board of Education since 2018.
Reached by phone at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, Mason said he was hopeful the results would turn around as more votes were reported.
“It’s early and we have a long way to go,” he said. He later added, “I wouldn’t have done this if I didn’t think I could win.”
Angela Ariel McIntosh, a political newcomer and scientist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, was the only Republican running for her party’s nomination. She had 2,576 votes as of 12:07 a.m. Wednesday.
There were four other contested state races listed on primary election ballots in Frederick County on Tuesday.
William Folden was ahead of Stephen Barrett for the Republican nomination for the District 4 seat in the Maryland Senate, with all 44 precincts reporting.
Folden, who previously represented District 3B in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2015 to 2019, had 7,908 votes. Barrett, a member of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee, had 2,912 votes.
Michael Hough, who currently holds the Senate seat, opted to run for Frederick County executive, rather than seek another term in the Senate.
Del. William Wivell and William Valentine were in the lead for the Republican nominations for the two seats available for District 2A of the state delegation, with all 29 precincts reporting.
Wivell, an incumbent, had 4,777 votes. Valentine, an investigator in the Circuit Court Division of the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, had 2,625 votes.
Seth Wilson and Bradley Belmont were also running. They had 1,962 and 1,934 votes, respectively.
Del. Neil Parrott holds the other seat in the district, but he ran this year for U.S. Congress instead.
Del. Ken Kerr, Kris Fair and Karen Simpson were in the lead for the Democratic nominations for the three District 3 state delegate seats.
Fair, executive director of The Frederick Center, had 2,782 votes; Kerr, the incumbent, had 2,758 votes; and Simpson, an education and training manager at the Maryland State Retirement Agency, had 2,341 votes. Those results were based on all 35 precincts reporting.
Following the top three were Tarolyn Thrasher, who had 1,966 votes; William Reid, who had 1,619 votes; former Frederick Alderman Josh Bokee, who had 1,603 votes; and Stephen Slater, who had 1,121 votes.
Lewis Young and Carol Krimm hold the other two delegate seats in the district.
Del. Jesse Pippy, April Fleming Miller and Del. Barrie Ciliberti were in the lead for the Republican nominations for the three District 4 delegate seats.
Pippy, an incumbent, had 9,091 votes; Fleming Miller, a previous Frederick County Board of Education member, had 6,947 votes; and Ciliberti, another incumbent, had 6,374 votes. Those results were based on all 44 precincts reporting.
Woodsboro Burgess Heath Barnes had 4,532 votes and was in fourth.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox holds the third seat in the district.
Uncontested delegate races included:
- District 3 Republican nomination: Kathy Diener (2,340 votes) and Justin Wages (2,410 votes), based on all 35 precincts reporting
- District 4 Democratic nomination: Andrew Duck (4,418 votes), Brandon Duck (4,091 votes) and Millicent Hall (4,431 votes), based on all 44 precincts reporting
No Democrats ran for delegate in District 2A.
Uncontested senator races included:
- District 2 Republican: incumbent Paul Corderman (5,742 votes), based on all 44 precincts reporting
- District 2 Democrat: Shawn Demetrious Perry (2,548 votes), based on all 44 precincts reporting
- District 3 Republican: Angela Ariel McIntosh (3,142 votes), based on all 35 precincts reporting
- District 4 Democrat: Carleah Summers (4,864 votes), based on all 44 precincts reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.