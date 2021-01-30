Md. Park Service superintendent wins national award
Nina Settina, Maryland Park Service superintendent, received the Distinguished Service Award by the National Association of State Park Directors at the NASPD’s annual conference in December. Settina has led the Maryland Park Service since 2008 and is the first woman to do so. The Maryland Park Service was established in 1906. Under her watch, several new state parks have been added or expanded, including Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad, Newtowne Neck, Wolf Den Run and Sang Run, and state park attendance has been at an all-time high with 21 million visitors in 2020.
Primitive deer hunt Feb. 1-3
The first primitive deer hunt in Maryland will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days. Primitive hunting devices are defined as long bows, recurve bows, flintlock, or sidelock percussion muzzleloaders. Hunters may not use compound bows, crossbows, drawlocks, and telescopic or other electronic aiming devices. However, fiber optic sights are permitted on otherwise legal primitive bows or muzzleloaders. For more information on regulations, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Youth, veteran and military waterfowl hunting day
Feb. 6 is set as a special waterfowl hunt for youth (16 and under), veterans and active military. On that day, hunters may hunt ducks, geese and coots on public and private land. Youth must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. Maryland hunting license is required, unless exempt. For full regulations, visit www.dnr.maryland.gov.
Winter turkey hunt results
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports that hunters took 89 wild turkeys during the 2021 winter turkey season, which was open Jan. 21-23. Frederick, with 12 turkeys taken, posted the highest number, followed by Charles, Garrett and Prince George’s counties posted the highest numbers. Fifty-eight percent of the harvest were male or “toms.” Eighty-four percent were taken with a shotgun.
— Susan Guynn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.