Having served the tristate area since 1979, DSL Sound is known for its excellent service and return customers. Based in Hagerstown, the audiovisual services provider offers system installations and rental equipment for live events at businesses, houses of worship, schools and more.
But while DSL Sound has long offered virtual and streaming capabilities, they now find these skills in high demand.
“The market’s different now,” said engineer, salesman and technician Al Mason. “Our digital services weren’t popular until COVID hit, and now it’s the most popular thing we do.”
DSL Sound provides services for nearly every video and audio need. Clients can rent the company’s cameras, sound equipment and projector screens to broadcast events live, or they can have DSL’s skilled professionals install a permanent system in their building.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, churches rented equipment to stream worship services, while other venues used DSL Sound’s AM/FM radio transmission capabilities to set up a broadcast for drive-in visitors.
DSL’s team of professionals run all equipment during live events so the client can focus on their message, without worries of dropped connections, poor sound or other technological snags.
Especially for organizations that need a professional look or peace of mind, Marketing Director Ann Dabdoub said, working with an audiovisual company is vital.
“For one-on-one [meetings], most people can help themselves, but we are here to help with bigger events,” she said.
Last year, longtime client McDaniel College asked DSL Sound to switch their graduation to a socially distanced format. DSL provided projector screens, live web streaming, audiovisual recording and sound reinforcement to give families a safe, memorable experience.
“Families could watch their family member walk across the stage and get their diploma,” Dabdoub said.
Another longtime partner, Otakon Japanese Anime and Cultural Convention, held its convention at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this year, the center’s first event since the COVID-19 pandemic.
DSL Sound met all of the convention’s audiovisual needs, including panel and workshop discussion rooms, live Zoom broadcasts, a sound system for concerts and the main events ballroom, and a PA system. All the while, DSL Sound followed social distancing and masking protocols to make the convention as safe as possible. While the event was smaller than previous years, Dabdoub said, the hybrid technology helped make the convention a success.
For clients who will be hosting regular live events and would rather have their own system, DSL Sound provides full installation services. The company has served clients as diverse as the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Naval Academy and local schools.
From acoustical analysis to installation, DSL customizes for every need, including tailor-made audiovisual cabinets built at the company’s onsite woodshop. For every cabinet, Mason said, both practicality and aesthetics are of paramount importance.
“We always make sure the installment looks good,” Mason said. “We try to make things blend in as much as possible.”
No matter the installation, DSL’s experts will train clients how to use their new system with confidence.
“You can buy our products anywhere, but you don’t get the same guidance on Amazon,” Mason said.
This dedication to service and integrity has led to many pleased customers, Dabdoub said. After DSL provided sound services for a concert at a local church, musicians and audience members alike praised the company’s high-quality backline equipment. Clients who had DSL install an audiovisual system have returned 15 years later to buy updated equipment.
“People are very important to us. We treat our employees well, we treat our clients well,” Dabdoub said.
To learn more about how DSL can help you with your event, call (301) 797-1070 or visit dslsound.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.