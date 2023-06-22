The Qatar Investment Authority is seeking to buy a minority stake in the group that owns the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, according to a person familiar with the deal, which would make it the first foreign sovereign fund to own a piece of a major U.S. team sports franchise.

The state-owned Qatari fund is seeking to acquire a 5 percent stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group led by Ted Leonsis, whose holdings also include Capital One Arena and a local sports cable network, according to another person familiar with the terms. A spokesperson for Monumental declined to comment Thursday.

