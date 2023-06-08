Commanders Football

Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat and the team’s defense quietly held their own against the offense in the team’s minicamp.

In the last period of practice Wednesday, the Washington Commanders defense dominated the offense, and after a stretch that included defensive end Montez Sweat swatting a screen pass like a volleyball, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy screamed at his starters, “Get off the field!”

For all the excitement the offense has generated this spring, the defense has quietly held its own. There are questions about the unit — Will end Chase Young rebound from his injury? Can a deeper backfield lead to better coverage? And how much could that help the rush? — but players and coaches have said they’re optimistic about its prospects. And if the sideline during minicamp is any indication, the defense will not lack swagger.

