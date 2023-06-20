The Frederick County Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a self-storage unit facility in Hyattstown, but with some conditions.
The commission approved the site plan 4-1 on June 14.
The facility, which would be on 8.02 acres at the corner of Fire Tower Road and Md. 355, would contain 18 storage buildings and one auxiliary office building for a total of about 138,075 square feet.
The commission denied the site plan in September 2022, siding with residents and their concerns, like traffic. The applicant, who is identified as Jim Zhao on county documents, then appealed the decision to the Frederick County Board of Appeals.
The board ruled in January that the commission’s denial of the site plan was “arbitrary and capricious,” county documents said.
So, the board sent the site plan back to the commission.
Zhao made some changes to the site plan to respond to resident and commissioner concerns. This included leaving an Md. 355 entrance open only during construction of the complex and adding more trees on the western property line to shield the view of the complex from nearby residents.
Zhao also added a brick facade to the buildings facing the residential area, and was able to preserve a tree that was previously debated.
Though the site plan met regulations, commissioners, like Carole Sepe, were still concerned about how it would affect nearby residents.
The motion she presented, and that was later passed, added more conditions for the applicant, like making some of the roofs of the units more appealing and removing a light that would illuminate a driveway on the western property line.
The proposed material for the storage unit roofs was metal. Sepe said she was concerned that metal would be reflective and therefore a nuisance for residents. Zhao’s attorney, Michele Rosenfeld, consulted with Zhao, then said the metal would not be reflective.
Even so, Sepe asked Zhao if he could use something more pleasant to look at, or less reflective, like shingles or painted metal.
Sepe also worried about lights in a driveway adjacent to a storage unit close to the western property line, saying it could be a nuisance for residents if it turned on in the middle of the night, she said.
“Is there any way to minimize that? Do you really think you need that much lighting for that single driveway?” she asked.
Gerald Miller, the engineer for the project, said that the lights would be activated by a motion sensor and therefore would usually be off during nighttime hours. He said he also didn’t understand why the light would need to be removed if it follows county code.
“I personally don’t understand why we’d be required to remove one light when we meet the intensity [requirement],” Miller said.
Finally, Sepe discussed the option of imposing hours of operation. The complex would otherwise be open 24/7.
Residents who came to testify during public comment said the 24/7 aspect of the facility worried them.
“With 24-hour access, we have no idea who’s going to be coming around our neighborhood and trying to sneak into the place,” resident Bruce Ramirez said. “We’re really concerned with how it’s gonna affect our property values, our neighborhoods, our community.”
However, Rosenfeld said that placing hours of operation would diminish the facility’s business model. Most self-storage units are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, she said. Miller added that people accessing the self-storage units are not trying to be a nuisance at night.
“This is not the kind of activity that generates a lot of loud nighttime noise. We’re not talking about, you know, a bar or restaurant or a sports facility. These people aren’t coming here to have a party, they’re not coming here to make a great deal of noise,” he said.
Sepe tried to add a condition that would add hours of operation — from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. — but the motion did not carry. Commissioner Robert White Jr. said he could not support it, since with people having various working hours, some people might need to access the units at night.
Ramirez and other residents brought up more concerns outside of the 24/7 access. Ramirez said the extra trees on the western property line wouldn’t do anything to hide the view of the facility, which he would be able to see from his backyard. It would be years before they’re fully mature to actually hide it, he said.
Other residents talked about traffic safety issues that would arise with the facility. John O’Rourke said he sees accidents on Fire Tower Road all the time, and those accidents would only increase if the facility were built.
Nancy Guerra added that the complex would get rid of vegetation on the property, and would affect the aquifers that are under that land. Dismissing the environmental concerns was going against the county master plan, an echo of what Rensberger said at a previous meeting.
“Commissioner Rensberger in the first meeting went so far as to say that he believed that the site plan was inconsistent with the Livable Frederick master plan regarding health, traffic and safety, and we could not agree more,” she said.
Sepe, White, Tim Davis and Samuel Tressler III voted in favor of the site plan.
Planning Commission Chair Craig Hicks voted no.
Rensberger recused himself. Commissioner Masai Troutman was absent.
(1) comment
Rubber stamps.
