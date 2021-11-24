Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
FREDERICK COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES DIVISION CLASSES
Virtual 50+ Center live virtual fitness classes. Preregister. $60 fitness pass for classes.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Mondays, 1:30 p.m. Line Dance — Improve your balance and have fun! Includes a review of basic steps.
Mondays, 2:45 p.m. Floor Yoga — Focus on alignment of the muscular and skeletal structures, along with breathing techniques using both held and moving postures.
Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Strength & Stretch — Using light weights (or soup cans or water bottles).
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. Morning Flow Yoga — Incorporating traditional & non-traditional yoga moves to energize & waken the body. These will include standing & sitting asanas (postures).
Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and energizing music.
Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Meditation and Movement (M&M) — Tai-Chi inspired seated exercise class. The focus is on releasing tension in the body through slow movement and deep breathing.
Thursdays, 9 a.m. Joy of Movement — "Aging Backwards: Eccentrics for Seniors" is a dynamic gentle full body movement that increases cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength and joint mobility. Done seated or standing, with modifications, so it is safe and accessible for everyone.
Fridays, 9:15 a.m. Zumba Gold — Active cardio low-impact dance moves and fun music.
Fridays, 10:30 a.m. Yin Yang Yoga — This class brings together the benefits of passively holding yoga poses with more active dynamic sequences and standing postures; working on the muscles and blood flow, building strength, stamina and flexibility.
— — —
SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865
Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.
Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623
SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. Dec. 20, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680
— — —
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a Friend Day, Dec. 4, Santa might visit, Dec. 11 greens sale, Dec. 18, greens sale and last market of the season. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick, Point of Rocks and a NEW location: Stone Pillar Farm, 6316 Mount Phillip Road, Frederick. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
DECEMBER
Dec. 1
A Chanticleer Christmas
Known around the world for its seamless blend of 12 male voices and its original interpretations of Renaissance to jazz and everything in between. $28 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
Dec. 2
Homewood's Holiday Vendor Sale
Open to the public, and features handcrafted wooden items, jewelry, floral arrangements, beauty products, handcrafted purses, goat milk soaps, seasonal home décor and much, much more. Food trucks on-site during the event.
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Homewood at Frederick, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick
Contact: 301-644-5646 or homewoodfrederick.com
Senior Exercise Classes
Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 21, then resumes Jan. 4. With certified instructors. $2 per class.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: AMVETS, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Knit/Crochet Group
Socialize and work on projects. Also meets Dec. 9, 16 and 30. Pre-register, free.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Senior Yoga Classes
Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 21, resumes in January. $5 per class. With certified instructors.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: AMVETS, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment DIY Virtual Seminar
Register via email at VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov. In addition, Medicare Part D educational resources can be found at www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices. Free.
Time: 1-2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices
Health Care Clinics
Hear about available health care services from a number of local clinics. Free, pre-registration required.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Craft & Conversation
Origami ornament. Supply list will be emailed to you once you register.
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Scents & Sweets Competition and Auction
Gingerbread structures and floral arrangements. Free.
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick
Contact: celebratefrederick.com
Dec. 3
Royal Botanical Gardens (Canada): Plants in Our Holiday Traditions
Explore holiday plants and their stories from ancient times to how we incorporate them into our daily lives. Watch a demonstration on how to make a small door decoration or pomander. Pre-register. $10 person.
Time: 1-2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices
"That Christmas Spirit"
Dinner 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. As college freshman Izzy is planning a fun-filled holiday vacation with her friends, plans become upended at the last minute. With no where to go, she heads to her favorite aunt's to spend Christmas. Little does she know, her aunt always volunteers at St. Paul's on Christmas Eve. Tagging along, very begrudgingly, Izzy meets all the colorful characters working at the food kitchen, helping to spread a little holiday cheer to the less fortunate in the neighborhood. Also 6 p.m. Saturdays and 12:30 p.m. buffet, show 2:15 p.m. first, third and fifth Sundays. See website for tickets and prices.
Time: 6 p.m. dinner, 8 p.m. show Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 17
Location: Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, 5 Willowdale Drive, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-6600 or wayoffbroadway.com
Eric Byrd Trio Performs "A Charlie Brown Christmas"
The heartwarming animated cartoon, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, is brilliantly paired with a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi jazz score by the incomparable Eric Byrd Trio. $20 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
Dec. 4
Annual Holiday Food Drive
Sponsored by Moving Us Forward Inc. and Urbana Waffle House. All donations given to Frederick Food Bank. Continues Dec. 11 and 18. Monetary donations welcome and will be used to purchase food items.
Time: 7 to 10 a.m.
Location: Urbana Waffle House, 8906 Fingerboard Road, Frederick
Contact: movingusforwardinc.com
Walkersville Annual Christkindlmarket
Showcases the town's rich German history with carolers and musicians strolling the streets, artisans, crafters, refreshments. Festive parade. Locations include Glade UCC, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Walkersville Public Library, Walkersville Historical Society and Walkersville Feed Co.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Walkersville, Md.
Contact: 240-626-5847
Traditional Village Christmas
Outdoor, European-style Christmas Market complete with artisans, traditional holiday baked table, children’s activities, wreath decorating, blacksmithing demonstrations, and a visit from Belsnickel! Unique holiday gifts suitable for the entire family.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Catoctin Furnace Village, 12610 Catoctin Furnace Road, Thurmont
Contact: catoctinfurnace.org
Christmas in New Market
Parade at 3 p.m., outdoor vendors and food trucks, Santa at the Grange Hall, silent Christmas tree auction at Old Town Hall, caroling, live nativity.
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Location: 39 W. Main St., New Market
Contact: townofnewmarket.org or 301-865-5544
Westminster Symphony Orchestra
Composed of McDaniel students and music faculty, Carroll Community College students and music faculty and community musicians.
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Location: WMC Alumni Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster
Contact: 410-857-2599 or mcdaniel.edu
Tree Lighting and Santa Parade
Tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., parade along Main Street at 6:30 p.m.
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Train Station, Cross Street and Park Avenue, Mount Airy
Contact: 301-829-1424 or mountairymd.org
Christmas in the Valley
Festivities include caroling, the lighting of the Town Christmas tree, a visit from Santa Claus with treats for the kids and then Christmas music at Zion Lutheran Church. After the show, punch and Christmas cookies in the church social hall. Free.
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown
Contact: 301-371-6171 or middletown.md.us
Live Nativity
Presented by Wesley Chapel. 12+ costumed characters, music, professional narration, live camel, sheep and donkey help tell the Christmas story. Free.
Time: 6, 7 and 8 p.m. shows
Location: Urbana Fire Hall, 3602 Urbana Pike, Frederick
Contact: 301-662-5769
An Evening with Judy Collins, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans
Grammy-winning living legends of folk music. $55 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
Dec. 5
Emmitsburg Community Chorus Concert
Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 18-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They are accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia. The concert features several classic holiday favorites. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Lewistown United Methodist Church, 11032 Hessong Bridge Road, Thurmont
Contact: 301-898-7888
Gospel Choir Concert
Under the direction of music lecturer Shelley Ensor, McDaniel College’s Gospel Choir performs traditional and contemporary gospel music, as well as spirituals.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: WMC Alumni Hall, 2 College Hill, Westminster
Contact: 410-857-2599 or mcdaniel.edu
Dec. 6
Coping with the Holidays While Grieving
Learn practical ways to deal with your feelings, ways to honor loved ones and care for yourself in the midst of what can be a challenging time. Pre-register, free.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices
Dec. 7
Jefferson Starship in Concert
Jefferson Starship rose from the ashes of another legendary San Francisco band, Jefferson Airplane. The music that defined a generation and spanned decades; songs such as “Volunteers,” “White Rabbit,” “Wooden Ships,” “Somebody to Love” and “Find Your Way Back." $39 and up.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
Dec. 8
Nutrition with Giant: Get More Plants on Your Plate
If eating half plate produce is your goal but the solution feels like a struggle, this program is for you. Learn easy ways to add more fruits and vegetables to your day. Presented by Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Free, pre-registration required.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Dec. 10
First Ladies National Historic Site: Decorating with a Purpose
Within the responsibilities of First Ladies, is decorating the White House for Christmas. Learn about these First Ladies, their causes and passions, and how they used the publicity of the White House Christmas tradition to their advantage. Free, but pre-registration required. Virtual program.
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Virtual50 or VirtualSeniorCenter@FrederickCountyMD.gov
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door requested.
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-3719
"The Nutcracker"
Also at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, and 7 p.m. Dec. 11. A Frederick holiday tradition, this full-length ballet features artists from the New York City Ballet and students from the Frederick School of Classical Ballet. $20 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
"A Christmas Carol"
Thursday through Sunday 8 p.m. Dec. 9-19, and 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19. Ebenezer Scrooge, a tight-fisted and bitter man, is visited by three spirits to bring about his redemption before his death. He learns to love his fellow man after being shown the love and generosity that symbolizes Christmas. Masks are required for unvaccinated customers while visiting the Majestic Theater. $32 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Majestic Theater, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa.
Contact: 717-337-8200 or majestictheater.org
Dec. 11
Eric Byrd Trio Performs "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Live!
The event begins with a screening of the Peanuts holiday classic followed by a live performance of the Vince Guaraldi masterpiece score, complete with choral accompaniment during "Christmas time is Here." $34 adults, $19 children.
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre Ballroom, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
Emmitsburg Community Chorus Concert
Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 18-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They are accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia. The concert features several classic holiday favorites. Free.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Creagerstown Union Chapel, Blacks Mill Road, Thurmont
Contact: facebook.com/emmitsburg-community-chorus
Dec. 12
Emmitsburg Community Chorus Concert
Under the direction of Peggy Flickinger, the 18-voice group includes members from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They are accompanied by pianist Lisa Mattia. The concert features several classic holiday favorites. Free.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick
Contact: facebook.com/emmitsburg-community-chorus
Dec. 13
Craft and Conversation: Gift in a Jar
A supply list will be emailed once you register. Class is free.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices
Dec. 14
New to Medicare Workshop
Overview of Medicare with trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff, for Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers to understand benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Pre-register, free.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices
Seniors Monthly Luncheon
Held the second Tuesday of each month. December program will include a speaker from Healthy Senior Solutions and music by Harold Staley, guitarist and vocalist. All attendees must have had COVID vaccinations. $10 per person. RSVP.
Time: Noon
Location: AMVETS, 408 W. Green St., Middletown
Contact: 301-371-5170
Dec. 16
Irish Christmas in America
Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, the hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in humor and boundless energy. $35.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: New Spire Arts Stages, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-620-4458 or newspirearts.org
Dec. 17
Groceries for Seniors
Free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf stable products. All Frederick County residents age 60+ with an income below $1,450 a month are eligible to participate. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. Third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon
Location: Online and hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices
"A Christmas Carol"
A live theatrical play. Experience the beloved holiday story with a message that never grows old. Also 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and 19. $24, $20 for ages 62+, $12 students and kids.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
"A Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas"
Also at 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 18. After a commercial-free screening of the classic animated movie A Charlie Brown Christmas, with its gentle reminder of the true spirit of the season, the unforgettable Vince Guaraldi jazz score is performed live by the incomparable Eric Byrd Trio. $18 adults, $16 ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster
Contact: 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org
Dec. 18
MSO in Concert: "Home for the Holidays" Concert
Also 3 p.m. Dec. 19. In-person tickets are available for both performances. The Sunday performance will also be streamed on MSO Live! For more information, visit watch.marylandsymphony.org. $24 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-2000 or marylandsymphony.org
Dec. 20
New to Medicare Workshop
Overview of Medicare with trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff, for Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers to understand benefits, bills and Medicare rights. Pre-register, free.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Frederick County Senior Services Division
Contact: www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/SeniorServices
Dec. 21
Frederick Children's Chorus "Messiah" Sing-Along
A Frederick community holiday tradition since 1994, director Judith DuBose will conduct a forty voice chorus, twenty-piece orchestra, and four soloists through select choruses and arias of “Messiah” by G. F. Handel. The audience is invited to join the chorus for select numbers such as the “Hallelujah Chorus” and “For Unto Us a Child is Born.” Copies of the full vocal score will be for sale in the lobby. $30, $25 for ages 62+ and students.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
