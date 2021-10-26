Events are subject to change, cancellation or postponement. Please contact individual event organizers for up-to-date status of events.
SENIOR RECREATION COUNCIL
Open Duckpin Bowling — 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Walkersville Bowling Lanes, contact Gerald at 240-651-1865
Tuesdays Bridge — 8:45 a.m. to noon, Creekside at Taskers Chance Senior Apartments, call Pat at 240-651-5651.
Adult Exercise — 8:50 to 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, William Talley Rec Center, Frederick, contact Sally at 301-906-1296
Basketball — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Walkersville Rec Center, contact Adrian at 301-662-6623
Bicycling — Time and destination TBD, Nov. 4, pre-registration required, contact Kathy at 301-606-0064
SRC Talley Book Group — 10:15 a.m. Nov. 15, via Zoom, contact Jane at 301-658-8680
FARMERS MARKETS
Please follow market guidelines when visiting, including wearing of facial masks.
Boonsboro Farmers Market. Shafer Park Annex, Potomac Street, next to the police station, Boonsboro, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Nov. 23, rain or shine. 301-471-9816 or Facebook.
Carroll County Farmers Market. Carroll County Agriculture Center, 700 Agriculture Drive, Westminster. Summer market hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Author’s Day, Nov. 13, Art Guild show and sale, Nov. 20, open house, Nov. 27, Bring a Friend Day, Dec. 4, Santa might visit, Dec. 11 greens sale, Dec. 18, greens sale and last market of the season. 410-848-7748 or carrollcountyfarmersmarket.com.
Field Fresh Farmers Market. Frederick Fairgrounds, Lot A, on the Franklin Street side of the Frederick Fairgrounds. Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturdays, through Nov. 20. fieldfreshfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick City Market. Parking lot of the old Carmack-Jay’s building, 331 N. Market St., Frederick. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 21. frederickcitymarket.com.
Frederick Farmers Market. 1215 W. Patrick St., Frederick. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 20. Accepts Maryland Market Money. frederickfarmersmarket.com.
Frederick Fresh Online. A project of community FARE, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting sustainable food projects in Frederick County. Online market is open year-round. Place orders from 8 a.m. Thursdays through 8 p.m. Sundays. Pickups are 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Urbana, Downtown Frederick and Point of Rocks. Sustainable and local produce, dairy, eggs, meat, baked goods and specialty items from a variety of farmers and small businesses in the area. For more information or to volunteer email lisa@communityfare.org. frederickfreshonline.com.
Nov. 1
Film Club
Do you like movies? Watch the film at home and then join the discussion. Movie selections will be emailed to you at the time of registration. Pre-register. Free. Also Nov. 8, 15 and 22.
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
The Bookshelf Club
Discuss the book “Surviving Savannah” by Patti Callahan. Pre-register. Free.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Nov. 2
Introduction to Microsoft Word
Learn to create, open, format and save documents in this basic two-part word processing class. Understand how to navigate the ribbon, make basic formatting changes, locate common editing tools, and save and print a document. Briefly discuss free word processing alternatives (Open Office and Google Drive) to Microsoft Word. Presenter is Patrick Joust, librarian, information services, Enoch Pratt Free Library. Pre-register, free. Also meets Nov. 9.
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Drawing Class
Each session will have a drawing prompt with step-by-step instruction. For all skill levels. Also meets Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Pre-register, free.
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Nov. 3
Mount Airy Knitters
Weekly roundtable of knitting, conversation and fun. All experience levels welcome. Also meets Nov. 10, 17 and 24.
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Carroll County Public Library, Mount Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Ave., Mount Airy
Contact: 410-386-4470
Nov. 4
Knit/Crochet Group
A time to socialize while working on your projects. Pre-register, free. Also meets Nov. 18.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
DIY Basic Vehicle Maintenance
Learn how to check fluids, check and determine proper tire pressure, locate and identify a burnt fuse, change wipers blades, and other basic maintenance tasks including how to correctly jump start a vehicle. Bring the owner’s manual. $36, pre-register.
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Location: FCC, Monroe Campus, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick
Contact: eventbrite.com/e/diy-basic-vehicle-maintenance-registration-174217759007
Nov. 5
Joshua Tree National Park: An Introduction
Two distinct desert ecosystems, the Mojave and the Colorado, come together in this park. A fascinating variety of plants and animals make their homes in a land sculpted by strong winds and occasional torrents of rain. Dark night skies, a rich cultural history, and surreal geologic features add to the wonder of this wilderness in California. Presenter: National Park Services. Preregister. Free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Comedian Leanne Morgan
Leanne’s style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. $39 and up.
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
Nov. 6
Salvation Army Women’s Ministries Annual Indoor Yard Sale
Vintage items and much more.
Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: The Salvation Army, 223 W. Fifth St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-2311
Frederick FiberFest
All kinds of fibery goodness as you meet with more than 65 vendors that serve the knitting and crocheting crowd. Free admission if you register in advance; $5 at the gate.
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: tinyurl.com/d66p5thh
Medicare Part D: Open Enrollment Do-It-Yourself Seminar
Questions about Medicare Part D? Is your current plan the best for you? Do you need to find a new Medicare Part D Plan? Join this virtual seminar. Pre-register. Free.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Fall Chestnut Roast
Roasted nuts and nut oils to taste, fresh nuts to buy, nutty breads, local food and drink, live music, tours of the orchards, more. $15 person.
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Fox Haven Farm & Learning Center, 3630 Poffenberger Road, Jefferson
Contact: foxhavenfarm.org
Resurrection — A Journey Tribute
Based out of Nashville, Resurrection Journey is widely praised as the most authentic Journey experience in the business. $54.50.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: The Maryland Theatre, 21 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown
Contact: 301-790-3500 or mdtheatre.org
Nov. 7
Friends of Cunningham Falls 10k, 5k, Fun Run/Walk
Family-friendly event with food and prizes. Race course is in the Houck Area. $35, pre-register.
Time: 9 a.m.
Location: William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park, 14039 Catoctin Hollow Road, Thurmont
Contact: runsignup.com/Race/Events/MD/Thurmont/Friends10K5K
Frederick Weddings Expo
Meet with more than 75 wedding professionals ready to make your dream wedding a reality. Limited number of VIP tickets offer early access, exclusive gifts. $5 general admission.
Time: noon to 3 pm.
Location: Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center, 5400 Holiday Drive, Frederick
Contact: tinyurl.com/2bvfha4d
Nov. 8
New to Medicare Workshop
New to Medicare or will be soon? Overview of Medicare with trained State Health Insurances Program (SHIP) staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and rights. Pre-register. Free.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Nov. 9
Medicare Part D: Open Enrollment Do-It-Yourself Seminar
Questions about Medicare Part D plan? Is your current plan best for you? Do you need to find a new Medicare Part D Plan? Virtual seminar. Pre-register, free.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Benefits Available Through the Department of Social Services
Learn about benefits, including how to apply and eligibility criteria. Pre-register. Free.
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Nov. 10
Nutrition with Giant: Tips to Manage Stress Eating
Learn how to use mindfulness to curb emotional eating, ways to identify if you are truly hungry and tips for coping without calories. Presenter is Thu Huynh, RD, LDN, in-store nutritionist, Giant Food. Pre-register. Free.
Time: 9 to 10 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Nov. 12
Hudson River School: Landscape Paintings from the Albany Institute
The institute holds a significant collection of 19th century American landscapes, including Hudson River School artists’ paintings by Thomas Cole, Frederic Church and others, that capture America’s scenic grandeur, from rugged coastal scenery to imposing mountains and rivers. Live virtual tour. $10. Pre-register.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Bluegrass Jam
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators welcome. Sandwiches, snacks and sodas available for purchase. No smoking or swearing. $5 donation at the door requested
Time: 7 to 11 p.m.
Location: Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club, 8101 Crum Road, Walkersville
Contact: 301-898-3719
Nov. 13
Christmas in the Country Holiday Art & Craft Festival
Crafters and artisans with one-of-a-kind items; Christmas Village Train featuring Polar Express; silent auction table; themed basket raffles; 50/50, quilt raffle; baked goods; lunch menu and general store offering Christmas decorations and handmade items. Free admission.
Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Libertytown
Contact: 301-898-5111
Church Bazaar and Luncheon
Crafts, gift baskets, luncheon, re-gifting shop, baked goods. Check website for event updates.
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Taylorsville United Methodist Church, 4356 Ridge Road, Mount Airy
Contact: taylorsvilleumc.org
Nov. 14
Second Sunday Tree Walk
An immersive stroll guided by an expert urban forester, through curated areas of the campus to learn about American trees, their physical attributes and unique growing characteristics. Pre-registration is required. Free, but donations accepted.
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Location: Baker Park Bandshell, Second and Bentz streets, Frederick
Contact: frederick.forestryboard.org/tree-walks
Calvary UMC Community Concert Series Presents Beau Soir Ensemble
A flute, viola and harp trio dedicated to the performance of classical and contemporary music. Free.
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick
Contact: 301-662-1464 or calvaryumc.org/concerts
Nov. 17
Coping with Isolation
Discussion on ways to cope with isolation, led by Fred A. Balius Jr., LCSW-C, BCD, therapist, Frederick County Health Department. Pre-register, free.
Time: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Third Wednesday Jazz Series: The Leister Quartet
With special guest Cliff Thompson. Benefits the Carroll County Habitat for Humanity. $10.
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster
Contact: carrollcountyartscouncil.org
Nov. 18
Good Stories Book Club
Discuss the book “American Dirt,” by Jeanine Cummins. Pre-register, free.
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Medicare Part D: Open Enrollment Do-It-Yourself Seminar
Questions about Medicare Part D plan? Is your current plan the best for you? Do you need to find a new plan? Join this virtual seminar. Pre-register, free.
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Frederick Speaker Series: PJ O’Rourke
Spend an evening captivated by America’s premier political satirist and best-selling author. Reserved seating. $40 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
Nov. 19
Maryland Christmas Show
Fine artisans and merchants for holiday shopping. Continues Nov. 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; until 5 p.m. Sunday. $8 adults, $4 child, $2 parking.
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: marylandchristmasshow.com
Groceries for Seniors
Free monthly distribution of seasonal produce, canned goods and shelf-stable products. All Frederick County residents ages 60+ with an income below $1,450 per month are eligible to participate. Bring a photo ID to register the first time. Offered the third Friday of each month.
Time: Noon and continues until food is distributed
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Kitchen Kapers: Bread Cornucopia
Learn how to make a cornucopia made from bread. Pre-register.
Time: 3 to 4 p.m.
Location: Virtual 50+ Community Center
Contact: virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band
Multi-Grammy award winning blues rocker John Hiatt (“Have a Little Faith in Me,” “Slow Turning”) and acclaimed bluegrass singer-songwriter Jerry Douglas (“Gone to Fortingall”) join forces to perform the greatest hits from their distinguished careers and music from their upcoming release “Leftover Feelings.” $39 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick
Contact: 301-600-2828 or weinbergcenter.org
Nov. 20
Valley Craft Network Studio Tour
Continues Nov. 21. Artists and craft creators of Middletown and Pleasant valleys. Self-guided, free admission.
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Studios in the Middletown and Pleasant Valley area
Contact: 301-524-9510 or valleycraftnetwork.org
Jazz Artist Sharon Clark
Internationally acclaimed jazz singer brings her rich vocals to the stage in a concert of jazz and Motown tunes. $18 adults, $16 ages 25 and under or 60 and up.
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Carroll Arts Center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster
Contact: 410-848-7272 or carrollcountyartscouncil.org
Aaron Lewis & The Stateliners
Known for genuinely gritty lyrics and hard rock anthems, Lewis is back to his roots of echoing traditional country music, with hits including “Country Boy,” “Granddaddy’s Gun,” “That Ain’t Country” and “Am I The Only One.” $35 and up.
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, W.Va.
Contact: hollywoodcasinocharlestown.com
Nov. 23
New to Medicare Workshop
Join this overview of Medicare. Trained State Health Insurances Program staff help Medicare beneficiaries, family members and caregivers understand Medicare benefits, bills and rights. Pre-register, free.
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
Nov. 30
Medicare Part D: Open Enrollment Do-It-Yourself Seminar
Questions about Medicare Part D plan? Is your current plan the best for you? Do you need to find a new plan? Join this virtual seminar. Pre-register, free.
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Location: Online and hosted by Senior Services Division Virtual 50+ Center
Contact: frederickcountymd.gov/virtual50 or virtualseniorcenter@frederickcountymd.gov
