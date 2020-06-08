Protesters and Sheriff Chuck Jenkins exchanged words in a tense confrontation at the county's law enforcement center Monday night.
After a week of protests for racial justice in the community, a large group of protesters addressed Jenkins, peppering him with questions, calling him racist and chanting mottos like "defund the police."
Jenkins stood outside the law enforcement office and fielded questions, though his answers did not suffice for the group. After nearly an hour, Jenkins went back inside, and the protesters left the center to begin marching to Market Square downtown.
Sheriff Jenkins didn't hide in the bunker.
He went out to speak with protectors.
I respect that.
Wonder if the good protesters asked Trumpkins why he let the fcso lose their national accreditation?
Voters - let’s keep in mind Sherf Trumpkins refused to debate bickle.
FNP - why did you delete my post? It’s true. He is an elected official. Constituents want to be informed.
As if black people are the only ones not supporting their babies or baby mommas or working or doing drugs. Check yourself back into reality.
Ole Chuck isn’t doing himself any favors being an awkward guest on Fox News Channel commenting on the protests and blindly supporting Trump at every turn.
What horrible disrespectful language, so uncalled for. Think that language would be allowed in any other meeting. I think not.
Obviously not one of the protesters wanted to hear what the sheriff had to say because the name calling, racial slurs, and yelling nasty remarks were all that could be heard in this so called friendly protest.
It’s almost like when they know they’re losing the cop-man-bad argument they just start screaming like a toddler. Can’t do anything productive, so just throw a tantrum. Best course of action is to just stop giving them attention.
Ban the cops, we need mob rule! Grab your guns, pitch forks and torches. He tried to address there concerns and questions but the mob doesn't want to hear it, just blood.
Why would anyone go inside after being yelled at and called a racist, really?
Frederick FCSO doesn’t use body cams... at all. Pathetic!
This is how it is when the Sherf has no education, no supervisor experience.
i want a serious response from a liberal to this question...do you really support defunding the police? If there are no police, how will you protect yourself? Serious question...
well they dang sure won't have no guns....lol....idiots :)
Am liberal...
*Checks G19
*Then P220 Legion
*Then 590a1
*Then Drago
*Then Ruger 556 that I have literally cleaned and assembled in the dark
I... I think you MIGHT be wrong on that count, bub.
I will say - I have never openly BRAGGED about my guns, as I know they're not extensions of my manhood, something I've noticed chickenhawks do a bit of.
If you think liberals are universally unarmed, I would argue that's about as wise as assuming all conservatives are racists who lust to please Trump.
Do not be unwise friend, it is dangerous to be so.
I think rather if you talk to liberals, you will find that many share more in common with you and you with them than you think. You may even find a liberal friend who has a shiny new 715 he might be willing to let you try.
Granted, I do not have this, yet... I am saving up.
But blanket vitriol, boilerplate calls that liberals are unarmed and, can what? Be purger? I don't know what kind of talk you are aiming for - but it seems dangerous at worst, and silly at best. I am positive you are better than what you type.
Step away from Fox News and learn what defund means. Some, not all, but some resources of the police budgets will be allocated to other programs. NYC has a multi-billion dollar budget. How about taking a couple hundred million and spending it to help the disadvantaged With social programs (as just one example. )
Defunding the Police doesn’t mean abolishing the Police. Trump has defunded many things, Education, Social Services, Healthcare, he defunded the CDC for Pete’s sake. What the objection is is turning the Police into a Military Force. Does Sheriff Jenkins need a armored Battle Wagon? Defunding means taking the money the Police get for unnecessary equipment and using it for changing the issues that contribute to criminal behavior, like poverty and lack of education and discrimination in hiring and better Healthcare.
There is so much wrong in this response...I guess they’ve never heard of how successful the “war on poverty” was...throwing money at people is what contributed to the destruction of the family from which everything else flows down hill. The Government can’t replace fathers...
Look at Camden, NJ - 40% decrease in serious crime since the traditional policing was disbanded and replaced with countywide community policing. Compton, CA is a similar story. This is not just throwing money; it’s thinking about better ways to use resources. The success stories are there if you’re willing to look.
The phrase is horribly misleading. The idea is to assess the typical functions of the police,and see what jobs are better done by social services. For instance--a mental health crisis may not be best assigned to men with guns. Right? There is still a need for police, because there are serious crimes being committed. However, the vast majority of police calls are not about crime issues in as much as they are about helping people resolve a problem. This means less money for police, and more money put into mental health workers, social workers, EMT, crisis negotiators, etc.
Defunding police does not mean eliminating police, It means reassessing how funds are budgeted in a community and shifting funds, where possible, to be preventative instead of punitive.
It might look like opting for additional school counselors instead of In-school police officers, or increasing funding for mental health services instead of leaving those people to end up on the streets and become police problems.
They chose an unfortunate phrase to represent a more complex idea.
What did he say? If you have nothing then you are full of it.
Proud of you Kavonte and very grateful....a la lucha! Q somos muchas!
Any video links? Interested in what if any dialogue occurred?
Stand your ground, Kavonte—proud of you.
Law Enforcement Has always been above the Sheriff's grade. He is just an untrained accident waiting to implode.
Nothing will be sufficient for those protesters.
Except an end to Racism in Frederick County Maryland and around the Nation. Starting with you and bosco and user1 and CD Rockfish. How about trying?? At least don’t pass it along to your kids. The Country can’t stand for much more White Supremacy and its enabler, Donald John Trump. ✌️
racism isn't just about whites hating blacks as you had hoped :)
Phy, how many unarmed black men were killed by cops on Obama's watch? How many on Donald's? I mean if DJT promotes racism shouldn't The Dons number be higher? Have police killings been going down since DJ took office?
It is great to see a discussion developing here.
Of course the beauty of an elected sheriff is that he or she is not a push penny of any other official.
Except to Trump whom he loves to meet with numerous and lick his boots.
You misspelled democrat.
It’s time to abolish the Sheriff’s position and install a professional chief of police.
Jenkins is a Trump acolyte. No wonder he retreated inside (to his bunker?)
He’s not interested in the tough conversations.
Nice try slick but he's an elected official not a chief of police whose appointed. And if he had been a democrat he would have been pandering for votes.
U missed the point. Most counties have a county police dept. that’s what he was implying
I believe you are not very educated :)
Trump 2020....keep the train rolling :)
Welcome to the discussion.
