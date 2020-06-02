As millions gathered in cities across the country to protest racial injustice, Christian Peoples was a protest of one Tuesday evening.
The Frederick resident stood at a traffic circle at Yellow Springs Road holding up a skateboard with messages that read “vote,” “no justice, no peace,” and “BLM,” the acronym for Black Lives Matter.
“Got to do something,” Peoples said on a live stream of his rally, referring to the need to take action on racial justice.
As drivers passed, Peoples implored them to “go vote,” and “make some changes.” On the live stream he said he’d be out in the same spot Wednesday as well.
About 30 minutes into being at the roundabout, two sheriff’s deputies arrived, and asked Peoples to come off the traffic circle to talk to them. Peoples, who was not available for comment after the protest, initially started to walk towards them, but stopped and asked the deputies if he could take out his pocket knife and lay it on the ground.
After doing that, he proceeded over to the deputies where they said they received calls about him being in the traffic circle and concerns for his safety.
“I would strongly encourage you to not to be in the circle. I’m not discouraging what you’re doing,” the officer could be heard saying off camera.
Peoples agreed, saying a woman nearly drove up on the roundabout and hit him when he has his back turned.
Peoples thanked the officers for talking to him, and walked back to retrieve his water and pocket knife before leaving the circle.
A peaceful protest, hoping to inspire change. Even if it’s just one at a time.
(1) comment
Watch "June 2, 2020" on YouTube
https://youtu.be/u28MF8oDV4A
The Frederick County Sherriff's office is corrupt. They violated my civil rights when I tried to vote.
This Corporal Balsley told me he was going to arrest me for trespassing for patiently waiting in line to vote. Corrupt power hungry Nazi!!
