The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is now offering $2,500 to anybody with information leading to the person involved in a shooting at a Middletown park in July that left a 7-year-old boy injured.
The boy was playing basketball at Middletown Memorial Park on Church Street on July 27, when he was shot in the leg at around 12:20 p.m., The Frederick News-Post previously reported. The sheriff's office does not believe the boy was targeted, and witnesses in the area reported hearing what sounded like target shooting in the area.
Investigators in the sheriff's office do not believe the shot was fired in the immediate area of the park and believe the shot may have come from further away, according to a previous news release.
Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Timothy Moore Jr. at 301-600-3608 or email TAmoore@frederickcountymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at 301-600-4131.
