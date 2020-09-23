Park Shooting (copy)
Buy Now

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigators search for evidence after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg while playing basketball at Middletown Memorial Park on South Church Street on July 27. 

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is now offering $2,500 to anybody with information leading to the person involved in a shooting at a Middletown park in July that left a 7-year-old boy injured. 

The boy was playing basketball at Middletown Memorial Park on Church Street on July 27, when he was shot in the leg at around 12:20 p.m., The Frederick News-Post previously reported. The sheriff's office does not believe the boy was targeted, and witnesses in the area reported hearing what sounded like target shooting in the area. 

Investigators in the sheriff's office do not believe the shot was fired in the immediate area of the park and believe the shot may have come from further away, according to a previous news release.

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Timothy Moore Jr. at 301-600-3608 or email TAmoore@frederickcountymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left at 301-600-4131.

Follow Steve Bohnel on Twitter: @Steve_Bohnel

Tags

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!