Update: 5:08 p.m. The children have been safely recovered and their mother is in custody, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
Police are seeking the public's help in finding two young children reportedly abducted from Brunswick.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jasmine Luna-Sanchez, 5, and Leilani Luna-Sanchez, 3, of Brunswick. Police suspect their mother, Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez, illegally took the children out of the state.
The mother is known to drive a silver 2006 Chrysler van with a Maryland registration of 2DA9179. Criminal charges against her are pending, the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement Tuesday.
Jasmine is described as about 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Leilani is approximately 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what the girls were last wearing.
Caisha Renee Luna-Sanchez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with a thin build, brown hair and blue or hazel eyes, according to police.
Anyone who has seen the girls or their mother or has information that could help is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-033261.
Thank God they were abducted by their mother and not a child trafficker or deranged pedophile.
You say that, but some crazy woman killed her kids out west a few days ago before handing them over to the dad in a custody dispute :(
That is true fnpreader, and we had some whackadoodle (Katherine Hoggle) from MoCo disappear her kids a few years back, telling everyone they were in a safe place. The kids have never been found to my knowledge, and she was committed to a mental hospital. There must be a good reason why this mom was not given custody. Let's hope the kids are found safe and sound in this instance.
ghorn
As a grandparent of young children living in Brunswick it was quite alarming to see the headline that 2 young children were abducted. Once again I say Thank God it was the mother and not some child trafficker or deranged pedophile. Let us pray the children are safe.
“Thank God they were abducted ...”
A most peculiar sentiment.
I am surprised that no amber alert was sent out.
