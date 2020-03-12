The following events have been canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic. If your event is canceled, contact The Frederick News-Post at community@newspost.com. This list will be updated regularly online.
• Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick announced it will not hold an in-person service Sunday. Instead, the church will livestream its service at frederickuu.org/livestream. The usual "middle hour" friendly forum and religious education classes are canceled along with the church's 1 p.m. board focus group. The church's book sale is already set and will continue since there are usually less than 25 people at any given time.
• Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick announced on its website it is canceling all worship and onsite activities until Palm Sunday, which is April 5.
• Damascus Road Community Church also announced it is canceling all on-site activities until further notice. They will offer an online service.
• Grace United Church also announced it was canceling its March 15 service.
• Bush Creek Church of the Brethren’s fried oyster, turkey and country ham dinner originally scheduled for March 28 has been rescheduled for April 18.
• The Frederick County Council has canceled most of its meeting activity for the rest of the month. Council members were scheduled to have two public hearings for rezoning cases next Tuesday, but those have been postponed until April 14 at 7 p.m. at Winchester Hall in Frederick. The council was also supposed to review the 287(g) audit report on March 24, but that meeting, along with the one scheduled for March 31, has also been postponed. No new dates have been set.
• The Frederick Fairgrounds announced it is postponing all events until the governor's order to not hold events with more than 250 people is lifted. For a listing of those events and updates please go to www.thegreatFrederickFair.com.
• The United Way of Frederick County shut down all free income tax preparations until March 31. If residents have an appointment scheduled between now and March 31, they are asked to call 866-411-6803 to reschedule.
• The Children’s Center of Walkersville will be closed March 16-27 in response to concerns of the coronavirus. The center offers pre-school, child care and before and after school care programs for children ages 2-12.
• New Spire Arts announced the cancelation of "Manhattan on Patrick with Bebe Neuwirth," which was scheduled for March 21.
• The Frederick News-Post History Bee originally scheduled for March 26 has been postponed. A new date has yet to be announced.
• Practices for Thurmont Little League will not begin until April 6. Opening day has been delayed as well.
• Maryland Ensemble Theatre is temporarily suspending its operations and events beginning March 16 until restrictions are lifted.
• The National Day of Prayer kickoff breakfast, scheduled for March 28, is canceled.
• Opening day for the Frederick Keys originally scheduled for April 9 has been changed. Opening date will be announced at a later date.
• The Vintage Vibe Markets spring show at the Frederick Fairgrounds on March 28 and 29 has been rescheduled to May 30 and 31.
• Based on social distancing recommendations, Francis Scott Key mall will no longer be hosting the Easter Bunny or associated events.
• The What is Black Live Podcast at Serendipity Market & More in Frederick, scheduled for March 21, is canceled.
• The Literacy Council of Frederick County’s Scrabble Mania for Literacy on March 21 is canceled.
• Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Co. has canceled its cash bingo night scheduled for March 16.
• The Frederick Torch Club meeting for March 23 is canceled.
• All college and community events scheduled at Frederick Community College are canceled March 16 through March 27.
• The Meraki concert at Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, on March 15 is canceled and will be rescheduled.
• The Frederick Symphony Concert scheduled for March 15 is canceled.
• Seton Shrine has canceled Lenten retreats, St. Joseph Valley Days and St. Patrick’s Day concert. Business hours, confession, Adoration and Mass is still on the regular scheduled. Visit www.setonshrine.org for updates.
• The country breakfast scheduled for March 15 at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. is canceled.
• The March 14 meeting of the Frederick County Genealogical Society is postponed.
• The Lucky Leprechaun race, hosted by the YMCA of Frederick County, scheduled for March 14 has been canceled. Entries can be deferred to the YMCA’s Santa Run on Dec. 12, 2020, or to the Lucky Leprechaun Run on March 13, 2021.
• The historical interpreters workshop presented by the Blue and Gray Hospital Society on March 14 at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine has been postponed.
• The Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry banquet and auction scheduled for March 13 in Hagerstown has been postponed. Call 301-739-3000 or email staff@fhfh.org for more information.
• All events performances at the Maryland Theatre, in Hagerstown, are canceled effective immediately through March 27. Ticket holders will be contacted before the date of your event with specific instructions.
• St. John’s Catholic Prep is closed and students will have online instruction until March 29.
• Rock the Shamrock, scheduled for March 13 in downtown Mount Airy, is canceled.
• Seton Center Inc. has canceled the Spring Fling craft fair scheduled for March 21 and the census party on April 4 is also canceled.
• Mother Seton School, Emmitsburg, has canceled the “A Night at the Races gala scheduled for March 21. More information will be sent to ticketholders.
• All senior and community centers in Carroll County are closed until further notice.
• The Mount Airy Senior Center yard sale and craft fair scheduled for April 25 is canceled.
• The Michael Ray and Carly Pearce concert at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races scheduled for March 13 has been rescheduled for Oct. 17.
• The Frederick Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution’s prospective member workshop scheduled for April 4 is canceled.
• The Frederick County Master Gardner’s class on small space vegetable gardening scheduled for March 14 is canceled.
• The Tuesday evening Book of Mormon classes at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Frederick, are canceled until further notice.
• The Diaper Distribution event scheduled for March 14 at Amber Meadows Park is canceled and will be rescheduled.
• The “Forged in Iron and Bone: Unveiling the Faces of the Enslaved” event of the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society on March 14 has been rescheduled to May 6.
• All public schools in Maryland will be closed March 16 to 27. Announcement made March 12 by Gov. Larry Hogan during a press conference. Frederick County Public Schools will post updated answers to FAQs online at www.fcps.org/update.
• St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Frederick, has canceled its Lenten fish fry Fridays, March 13 to April 3.
• The Republican Club of Frederick County has canceled its meeting for March 12.
• The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Boys and Girls State Basketball Championships that were scheduled to be played March 12 to 14 are postponed until further notice. This includes the games scheduled for the Frederick High School girls, Middletown High School girls and Oakdale High School boys teams.
• The Frederick County Senior Services Division has temporarily closed all senior centers to the public. The Frederick County senior centers are in Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick and Urbana. All activities, programs and events are canceled until further notice. The Meals on Wheels program will continue to deliver two meals a day to home-bound adults, Monday through Friday, who meet eligibility guidelines. Senior Services Division offices will remain open and staff will be available to answer questions at call 301-600-1234.
• Town Hall in Mount Airy will be closed for all public meetings in March and April unless otherwise noted. This includes volunteer committee meetings. Town Council and Planning Commission meetings are under consideration. Also, several events may be canceled or rescheduled. Visit www.mountairymd.gov for updates.
• The Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department has canceled all events scheduled in the fire department social hall for a minimum of 30 days beginning March 14 until at least April 14. Canceled events include bingo on March 21, Lions Club breakfast on March 22, Safe and Sane bingo on March 27 and the Linganore Grange bingo on April 4.
• The Mount Airy Senior Center will be closed until further notice. Mac “The Caboose” will also be closed. www.mountairymd.gov.
• Maryland Department of National Resources has announced that the Cunningham Falls Maple Syrup Festival scheduled for two weekends, March 14-15 and March 21-22, has been canceled
• The lecture on ETPB, hosted by NAMI and scheduled for March 18 has been canceled.
• AARP #636 has canceled its luncheon meeting on March 19 at Dutch’s Daughter. Further information about other meetings will be posted as necessary. Money sent in for the March meeting will be applied to the next luncheon.
• Liberty Central United Methodist Church, in Libertytown, has canceled its March 21 breakfast.
• The Libertytown Unionville Lions benefit breakfast scheduled for March 22 has been canceled.
• The lecture by Doug Tallamy scheduled for March 22 at Hood College has been postponed.
• The turkey and oyster dinners scheduled for March 27 and 28 at Graceham Moravian Church are canceled.
• Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s annual fundraiser Retro Prom has been rescheduled from March 28 to Aug. 22. For updates and changes to other MET events, visit www.marylandensemble.org.
• Laytonsville District Volunteer Fire Department’s fundraising dinner scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. The LDVFD will evaluate the Mother’s Day breakfast on May 10 as the date nears.
• The Mount Airy Lions Club is canceling two events — the Easter egg hunt scheduled for April 5 and the city-wide yard sale that was scheduled for April 25.
• The I Steadies 35th Anniversary Reunion Party originally planned for April 25, has been rescheduled to Oct. 17. For details, visit the I Steadies page on Facebook.
• All events at Hood College are canceled until further notice.
• Flying Dog Brewery has closed its tasting room and canceled all of its events until further notice. The brewery will continue other operations as normal.
waiting to hear that the deadline for income taxes has been extended
Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/11/taxes-2020-trump-may-extend-tax-filing-deadline-over-coronavirus/5019351002/
You can add to this list the 50th Annual Maple Syrup Festival at Cunningham Falls State Park, both this weekend and next weekend are cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
So sad. I guess I will just have to hike in the mountains instead.
Can you provide source for the MD Public Schools bullet #1? TY
My understanding is it was announced by the Governor.
Per the governor during his 4pm press conference yesterday, 3/12. It was very informative and surely a link can be found online.
