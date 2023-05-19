In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Lt. Col. CQ Brown, Jr. pilots an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of Operation Southern Watch, Iraq, in the early 2000s. Brown is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, including 130 combat hours. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., a history-making fighter pilot with recent experience countering China in the Pacific, to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If confirmed by the Senate, Brown would replace the current chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, whose term ends in October. (U.S. Air Force via AP)