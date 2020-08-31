For all the laudatory oratory of the virtual Republican convention, the Grand Old Party confessed its total subordination to President Donald Trump in a single non-action. It failed to write a new party platform to guide the next four years, settling for the existing one.
Nothing spoke more eloquently of the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower and, yes, the Bushes, than the decision to hew to the status quo of Trump, which unfortunately includes continuing to ignore the huge health pandemic that has wrestled the economy to a standstill, with a toll of some 180,000 American lives and climbing.
By and large, the GOP convention was little more than an echo chamber of Trump’s boast of having made America great again, with a staged rip-off of the hallowed naturalization process for five new citizens brought to the White House for Trump’s personal endowment.
He commended them and presented each with a certificate of citizenship, then posed for photos with them while throwing in a little civics lesson.
“You followed the rules,” he said, “you obeyed the laws, you learned our history, embraced our values and proved yourselves to be men and women of the highest integrity.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was piped in from a hotel in Jerusalem to shill for the president in a political appearance that had nothing to do with whatever mission he supposedly was undertaking in the Middle East.
The featured speaker Tuesday night was first lady Melania Trump, who spoke from her recently refurbished Rose Garden before a crowd of special guests (including her husband) that was conspicuously contemptuous of social-distancing recommendations.
As a naturalized American citizen from Slovenia living “my own American dream,” she made a point of saying, “Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.” But the virus has triggered widespread public discontent toward the president on the grounds that he has woefully mishandled the governmental response and failed to speak adequately of it.
On Wednesday night, at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, a soft-spoken and benign Vice President Mike Pence took on the heavy lifting of declaring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “a Trojan Horse for the radical left” that has supposedly taken over his party.
Pence claimed, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” pivoting to the raging street violence in some U.S, cities, including Kenosha, Wisconsin. There, an unarmed black man was shot in the back seven times by police and is now paralyzed in a nearby hospital.
Without reference to that atrocity, Pence said: “The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement, and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns. From the first days of this administration, we have done both. And we will keep doing both for four more years in the White House.”
Another speaker, former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz, joined the attack on Biden, saying the former vice president and other like-minded Democrats were “Catholics in name only” for supporting abortion rights.
Still another speaker, retired Florida cop Michael McHale, head of the National Association of Police Organizations, told voters: “Your choices are the most pro-law enforcement president we’ve ever had, or the most radical anti-police ticket in our history.”
Trump and wife Melania put in an unexpected appearance at the fort that famously inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The Trumps appeared unmasked and without social distancing before a large crowd that for the most part was similarly in violation of the safety recommendations from public health experts.
As with Trump’s earlier naturalization ceremony at the White House, the use of Fort McHenry as a political prop was sharply criticized by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which called it “obviously, blatantly, insultingly a Hatch Act violation.” But such is the norm in Trump’s determination to win re-election in November.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
