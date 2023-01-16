Gov.-elect Wes Moore built his campaign around a central motto — leave no one behind — and the details of the events leading up to Moore’s inauguration this week show how the administration is planning for inclusivity.
That, he says, is no accident.
“It’s the reason why we wanted to have the most inclusive inaugural gala, the swearing-in, the day of service, the events on Sunday evening,” Moore told The Baltimore Banner.
Inaugural events kicked off Sunday, when the incoming administration hosted what they have dubbed “An Evening of Faith and Community,” a non-denominal religious ceremony at Kingdom Fellowship AME Church in Calverton. Marylanders “of all faiths and backgrounds” were encouraged to attend.
Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Moore’s team is hosting a day of service in partnership with United Way of Central Maryland. Through the campaign’s inauguration website, those interested can still register for virtual events.
On Wednesday, when Moore formally takes office at the noon public ceremony in Annapolis, Marylanders who have traveled far and wide will watch as he and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller take their oaths.
But getting to Maryland’s capital city isn’t easy for many residents. Those who live in Flintstone, in Allegheny County, for instance, have to travel nearly 150 miles to get to the State House. Cognizant of this, the inaugural team has facilitated travel from nearly every region in the state to Annapolis to watch Moore and Miller make history by becoming the first Black governor and first immigrant and woman of color lieutenant governor.
More than 1,000 guests will travel from all across the state (including Flintstone) to Annapolis on more than a dozen buses paid for by the campaign.
“We want to make sure we’re providing as many options and opportunities as possible for people to be able to touch this administration,” Moore says.
That night, the freshly minted governor and lieutenant governor will head to their inaugural gala, what they’ve dubbed The People’s Ball, at the Baltimore Convention Center. In a press release from December, the Moore campaign said the event “will reflect the great diversity of Maryland.”
In early December, the inauguration planning committee released more than 1,000 tickets for a reduced price of $50 each; they sold out quickly, according to Carter Elliott, the communications director for the Wes Moore campaign. The venue has a capacity of 8,000 people.
Future first lady Dawn Moore is serving as honorary chair of the event alongside the first gentleman, Miller’s husband, David Miller. She has taken to social media to personally join the effort toward making the celebrations reflective of, and accessible to, the greater population.
On Jan. 9, Dawn Moore posted a closed-captioned video showing off a few ideas for what to wear to The People’s Ball.
Explaining that she has gotten many calls with questions about the “celebratory chic” dress code, Dawn Moore said, “I just want you to know that it means whatever makes you feel good,” before showing off dresses of varying lengths, cuts and colors, and a pantsuit. One idea features a clutch emblazoned with a rainbow flag.
“And most importantly I want you to feel good about what you’re going to wear and enjoy the time that we’re going to have together.”
Outreach and messages like this go a long way, explains Mileah Kromer, a political scientist with Goucher College.
“I think it was a really relatable moment by a very relatable incoming first lady to just talk about what to wear to this event, and just sort of get people excited,” Kromer said.
Moore is not the first governor to offer tickets to an inaugural ball at a lower price point. Gov. Martin O’Malley offered $50 tickets, and Gov. Larry Hogan offered $100 tickets.
Still, the air of prestige and exclusivity that comes with events like inaugural balls makes them seem reserved for the wealthy and those who can afford to donate large sums of money to campaigns. The emphasis the incoming administration is placing on embracing the diversity of the state, and making sure it is reflected in the crowd of the inaugural ball, is unique, Kromer says.
“They are saying it is not just the folks who donate to you that matter; it is the everyday voters that you spent all that time reaching on the campaign trail. Those folks matter, too, and it’s really great for them to have a way to be included.”
Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this report.
