When Linganore had the bases loaded with no outs in the second inning, Thomas Johnson shortstop Jacob Orr noticed the runner on second was getting a long lead.
An idea popped into his head.
“I was like, please just hit me a line drive so I can turn a double play,” Orr said.
His wish was granted, although it provided him with more than he asked for.
Orr caught a low line drive in the air, stepped on second base to double up the runner who had been on that bag and tagged another runner who was standing between first and second base.
Someone in the stands asked if they had just witnessed an unassisted triple play. They had.
Pulling off one the rarest feats in baseball, Orr snuffed out Linganore’s most promising rally and gave a lift to starter Devon Coldren, who retired 15 of the game’s final 16 batters after the triple play, as TJ won 2-0.
After Wednesday’s game, Orr had dirt on his white jersey and white pants and an ice pack on his right shoulder. These were remnants from the slide Orr used while stealing home in the sixth inning, providing the Patriots with a precious insurance run against Linganore right-handed ace Matt Cunningham, who — like Orr — will continue his baseball career at the University of Maryland.
As exciting as that play was, it wasn’t even close to being the most memorable thing Orr did against the Lancers, and the unassisted triple play will go down as one of the most memorable things he’s done in his stellar high school career.
“I’ve never seen a triple play in 10 years of baseball, and it really saved the game today,” said Coldren, a lefty who got his second complete game shutout victory in the past six days by holding Linganore to four hits. “I was kind of in shock. I was just kind of standing on the mound, looking around, like did that really just happen?”
TJ (7-1) coach Billy Gross and Linganore (4-2) coach David Keiling had never been involved in a game that featured an unassisted triple play.
“I have seen them on TV and heard of them, but to be a part of it, pretty crazy,” said Gross, who played for Frederick High, West Virginia University and in the Baltrimore Orioles farm system. “To see it kind of happen, and happen in what felt slow motion.”
“When it happened, I didn’t even realize it happened until I saw our guy from first standing there,” Keisling said. “And I was like, Oh wow, that really did just happen.”
As Orr trotted off the field following the triple play, someone from TJ’s dugout yelled, “Jacob, glad we worked on those.”
Orr praised Coldren for his low, inside pitch to left-handed hitter Joshua Sachar, who hit low, soft liner to the shortstop.
“Sometimes you get a little excited, you drop the ball. So I had to make sure to catch it first and then finish up the play,” Orr said. “I stepped on second, and the kid was already half way to second base, so I just finished up the triple play.”
It was deflating for Linganore, which seemed poised to get more than enough support that inning for Cunningham, who is one of the stingiest pitchers in a county that’s produced a slew of great pitching performances this spring.
But after the Lancers came up empty, TJ got the game’s first run in the bottom of the second. Ben Pearch reached on an infield single, advanced on another infield single and scored on a fielder’s choice.
TJ still led 1-0 when Orr led off the bottom of the sixth with a single that skipped off the top of the jumping second baseman’s glove. On a hit and run, Danny Orr then hit a single that skipped to the spot left open when the shortstop headed to second base after Orr took off on the pitch.
Following an intentional walk to load the bases, Cunningham notched two strikeouts and looked like he had a good shot at escaping a bases-loaded, no-out jam. But then Orr, standing on third, asked Gross — the third base coach — if he could try to steal home on the throw back to the pitcher.
“We were getting down to the last out, and I knew we needed a run just to give Devon some insurance. He was pitching great, but a 1-0 lead is not that much,” Orr said. “ “So I was telling the coach, Coach, do you think I can go here? The catcher hasn’t been looking at me that much.’”
After Orr broke for home, Cunningham immediately fired the ball back to the catcher, but the ball glanced off the latter’s mitt.
As Keiling said, Cunningham couldn’t have done any more than he did. He struck out eight, scattered five hits and the only walk he issued was intentional. He also doubled.
“All of our pitching this year has been like that. Defense did well, we misplayed a bunt and missed the ball at home, and that’s the two runs,” Keiling said. “When you have an opportunity, you have to take it, but we’ll be fine.”
