When the lights of the NCAA tournament come on for the first time since March 2019, they’ll shine on the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team Thursday night.
The Mountaineers — fresh off their Northeast Conference championship and playing their best basketball of the season — hope to bask in that glow when they take the court against Texas Southern at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
They’ll be in front of fans and family members for the first time all season, playing on a historic court as March Madness resumes.
Their First Four game, which tips off at 5:10 p.m., opens the tournament — which is making a return after last season’s pandemic-induced cancellation. That would seem to add pressure to an already intense situation.
But, Mount junior point guard Damian Chong Qui said on Wednesday’s Zoom press conference, “Once the ball goes up in the air, my adrenaline gets going and I’m going to be ready to play.”
Mount coach Dan Engelstad is confident the rest of his team will continue taking cues from Chong Qui. Engelstad said he and his staff have tried to keep preparation for this game as normal as possible — even though the Mountaineers are in what could be considered a bubble-like atmosphere where their movement beyond their hotel rooms is restricted when they’re not practicing or playing.
“Our guys are locked in. They want to win,” Engelstad said. “They want to show well on the national stage.”
Mount St. Mary’s enters its sixth NCAA tournament appearance looking to continue its successful modus operandi in hopes of scuttling another opponent and winning for the third time in four trips to the First Four. The Mountaineers hope to use their rugged defense to slow down a fast-paced Texas Southern team, while also continuing to rely on the steady playmaking of Chong Qui.
The Mountaineers (12-10) were below .500 as recently as the last week of February. They endured a stretch early in the season where five straight games were canceled or postponed due to COVID issues. But they remained undeterred by the up-and-down nature of the season and advanced as the No. 4 seed to the scaled-down version (just two rounds) of the NEC Tournament.
They beat Wagner on the road in the semifinals, then upset Bryant in the conference title game, giving the Bulldogs their only home loss of the season.
“We got into the [NEC] tournament, and it was a relief,” Engelstad said. “We kept staying positive, plugging away at our work. ... I knew we were the best defensive team in the league. We always had that. We do something extremely well, and because we do that well, you’re going to give yourself a chance to win every ballgame.”
The Mount will need that to hold true against Texas Southern, an up-tempo team that has won six straight and 11 of 12. Engelstad said the Tigers (16-8), champions of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, remind him of NEC opponents.
He said the key will be reducing the Tigers’ ability to penetrate the paint and run. Engelstad wants to avoid what he called “pick-sixes” — fast-break baskets that Texas Southern uses to swipe energy and momentum.
“They want to punish you in transition,” he said, reiterating his desire to play the game at the Mount’s pace, so Chong Qui can direct the half-court offense and the defense can go to work.
Texas Southern (16-8) seeks its second NCAA tournament win. Michael Weathers leads the team with 16.5 points per game. John Walker III averages 11.9 and Joirdon Karl Nicholas averages 11.3.
This will be the first meeting between Mount St. Mary’s and Texas Southern. The winner will play No. 1 seed Michigan on Saturday.
BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mount St. Mary’s Chong Qui has averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while Nana Opoku has put up 10.3 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Opoku was named the NEC Defensive Player of the Year and the NEC Tournament MVP. For the Tigers, Weathers has averaged 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Nicholas has put up 11.3 points and seven rebounds.
OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chong Qui has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Chong Qui has accounted for 17 field goals and 18 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-7 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 62.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Mount St. Mary’s has an assist on 33 of 71 field goals (46.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Texas Southern has assists on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.
PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Texas Southern offense has averaged 73.8 possessions per game, the 25th-most in Division I.
Mount St. Mary’s has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 63.5 possessions per game (ranked 343rd, nationally).
FIRST FOUR HISTORY: The Mountaineers are 2-1 all-time in the NCAA Opening Round game. The Mount downed Coppin State (69-60) in 2008 and New Orleans (67-66) in 2017. The Mount’s loss was to UAlbany (71-64) in 2014.
