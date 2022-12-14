BOYS BASKETBALL
Frederick 58, Clarksburg 39
Elwyne Wordlaw scored 18 points to lead the the Cadets, who went on the road and blew out the Coyotes.
Ivan Quijada added 13 points for Frederick, while Gavin Legge had 10 points and eight rebounds. David Dorsey blocked eight shots, and Joaquin Snowden pulled down seven rebounds.
The Cadets improved to 4-0. Clarksburg won the JV game, 65-47.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Clarksburg 64, Frederick 58
Despite a game-high 29 points from Sydney Huskey, the Cadets couldn’t overcome the high-powered Coyotes and lost a close one at home.
Daejiah Sewell added nine points for Frederick, while Aubree Murray had seven points and Jakhia Smith netted six points. The Cadets fell to 2-2.
Clarksburg won the JV game, 47-8.
WRESTLING
Linganore 48, Manchester Valley 22
106—Arthur (L) pinned Chapman, 5:17; 113—C. Wheat (L) pinned Barnard, 3:58; 120—J. Wheat (L) dec. Hydorn, 6-0; 126—Vandervoot (M) dec. Considine, 14-12; 132—Rohn (L) dec. Yowell, 5-1; 138—Dickenson (L) pinned Kaminski, 2:28; 145—Husted (L) pinned Ray, 3:10; 152—Green (M) pinned Pickett, 2:51; 160—Lawn (L) pinned Canby, :27; 170—J. Boog (M) tech fall Arneson; 182—Witmer (L) pinned Gunnar, 1:47; 195—Bolt (M) dec. Riley, 10-3; 220—C. Boog (M) pinned Rice, 3:03; 285—Hopkins (L) pinned Stauffer, 2:43.
FSK 51, Brunswick 30
106—Mullen (B) won by forfeit; 113—Moore (B) won by forfeit; 120—Crawford (B) pinned Powell; 126—Mattingly (F) dec. O’Connor; 132—Taylor (F) pinned Mendez; 138—Ramirez (F) pinned Martinez; 145—Corwine (B) pinned Lombroia; 152—Thomas (F) pinned Haste; 160—Griffin (F) pinned Bowers; 170—Weaver (F) pinned Cooke; 182—Knox (F) pinned Utterback; 195—G. Dell (F) pinned Charles; 220—J. Dell (F) dec. Curry; 285—Riggleman (B) pinned Hardsock.
Frederick 58, TJ 24
113—Jackson (F) pinned Bello, :20; 120—Davis (F) pinned Visokova, 2:17; 126—Seebach (F) pinned Bramati, 2:36; 132—Price (TJ) pinned Garcia, 1:24; 138—Mott (F) pinned Riley, 3:03; 145—Glasgow (TJ) pinned Agravante, 2:33; 152—Funes (TJ) pinned Edwards, 3:11; 160—Tumi (F) pinned Snuffin, :24; 170—Barrera (F) pinned Adkins, 3:44; 182—Clarke (F) pinned Shrader, 1:15; 195—Quintanilla (F) pinned Lemus, 3:38; 220—Mattern (F) maj. dec. Foo, 13-4; 285—Rodriguez (TJ) pinned Crouse, 1:22; 106—Bakari (F) won by forfeit.
Boonsboro 42, Frederick 37
106—Bakari (F) won; 113—Jackson (F) won; 120—Davis (F) lost by pin; 126—Seebach (F) won by pin; 132—Garcia (F) lost by pin; 138—Mott (F) won by pin; 145—Agravante (F) won by maj. dec.; 152—Edwards (F) lost by pin; 160—Tumi won by dec.; 170—Barrera (F) lost by pin; 182—Clarke (F) won by pin; 195—Quintanilla (F) lost by pin; 220—Mattern (F) lost by pin; 285—Crouse (F) lost by pin.
Boonsboro 81, TJ 0
285—Cornell pinned Rodriguez, 1:48; 106—Boonsboro won by forfeit; 113—Cook won by forfeit; 120—Martucci won by forfeit; 126—Rinebolt pinned Bramati, 3:07; 132—Halling pinned Price, 2:56; 138—Telemeco dec. Riley, 10-6; 145—Debaugh pinned Glasgow, 3:35; 152—Sowers pinned Funes, 1:20; 160—Colliere pinned Snuffin, 1:49; 170—Sampson pinned Adkins, 3:26; 182—Cornell pinned Shrader, 1:09; 195—McLean pinned Maslan, :50; 220—Elliott pinned Foo, :51.
SWIMMING
Boys
Frederick 103, Brunswick 46
Multi-event winners: Frederick—Adam Bollinger, Camden Lauret, Jayden Parsley, Ethan Tluszuz and Nathan Weir.
Oakdale 133, TJ 39
Multi-event winner: Oakdale—Josh Harris.
Girls
Frederick 123, Brunswick 53
Multi-event winners: Frederick—Sam Fulton, Caroline Gregory, Olivia Gregory, Caroline Layman, Sidney Tucci and Ella Wirth.
Oakdale 130, TJ 54
Multi-event winners: Oakdale—Jordyn Kinnee and Molly McNeece.
