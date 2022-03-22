MIDDLETOWN — The patience on offense was just what Brunswick boys lacrosse coach John Kostolansky was looking for Tuesday night.
Granted, that approach didn’t always produce goals, thanks to Thomas Johnson goalie Ryan Fitzgerald.
“Fitzy played phenomenal,” said Kostolansky, who figured his players were trying to do too much at times after seeing several good shots blocked. “I think from an offensive standpoint, we kind of got caught in a funk after he started making all those saves.”
With Fitzgerald preventing Brunswick from extending its early four-goal lead, the Railroaders needed stops from their young defense down the stretch to hold on for an 8-6 win over the Patriots in their season opener at Middletown High School.
With less than five minutes left in the second quarter, Brunswick took a 5-1 lead after Brice Bell scored two goals in seven seconds, both on assists from senior Josh Cadle.
The Railroaders, who lost just one player from last season, came out ready to pounce.
“We all wanted to play, we came out hot,” Brunswick senior JT Harich said.
The Railroaders controlled possession for most of the first three quarters, paced by veterans like Harich (three goals and one assist), Cadle and Cameron Cornett (one goal). Cadle made use of his quick hands, and Cornett moved from midfield to attack.
“Ball control is huge,” Kostolansky said. “I think first game of the year, finally getting some competition, they finally get a look and feel for what real-life action is, and hopefully we can learn from it and just get better.”
But Brunswick never managed to pull away from TJ. Several times, promising Brunswick shots were blocked by Fitzgerald (14 saves).
“I told him, it was a 12- or 13-goal game if it wasn’t for him,” TJ coach Rich Fairley. “He kept us in the game, absolutely. He gets a little frustrated on the clears because he takes personal responsibility, but clearing the ball is a team effort, not a goalie effort only.”
Trailing 8-4 heading into the fourth quarter, TJ began to get some lengthy possessions, and the Patriots cut the lead to 8-6 when Travis Higgins scored with 8:35 left.
But Brunswick held the Patriots scoreless the rest of the way, an early test for a defense that hopes to make strides.
“I like what I saw as far as offense, our ball possession was fine,” Kostolansky said. “Our defense needs a lot of work, but they’re young, they’re all sophomores back there. We’re still working on that, and if we can get that together, we should be all right.”
Aside from all of its veterans, Brunswick also got help from freshman longstick midfield Mark Cooke.
“Having him out there running, his athleticism, he made a huge difference for us,” Kostlansky said. “His game play is going to get better as the year goes on.”
Billy Coughlin led TJ with three goals, and Vega scored two. The Patriots are relying on many inexperienced players.
“I’ve said it many times to this group: I don’t worry about the energy, I don’t worry about the attitude, I don’t worry about the culture we’ve created,” Fairley said. “We just need our execution at practice and our throwing and catching and the stuff that there’s no short cut for. You’ve just got to put in the time, and it will be better.
“I’m worried about how we are at the end of the year, not how we are at the beginning of the year,” he said.
