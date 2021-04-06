With all of the scoring done in the first half, Tuesday’s girls soccer match between Linganore and host Tuscarora ended up being a defensive struggle the rest of the way.
The Titans ended up handing the Lancers their first loss of the season, 2-1.
“This was your typical Linganore-fashioned game,” Tuscarora coach Troy Bowers said. “We’ve been trying to get to this level. We knew we were going to have to be relentless all throughout the night. Linganore is a team where when you score on them, they’re not going to give up. They’re going to keep coming at you and pressing.”
The Titans (6-1) scored their first goal of the match with 29 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. Paige Pilson dribbled through two Linganore defenders before playing a throughball to Nina Connors.
“She beat a lot of girls and was able to get the ball to me,” Connors said.
Ten minutes later, Linganore (5-1-1) came back with an equalizer from Bailey Bennett, whose shot sailed into the upper right-hand corner of the Tuscarora net. The Titans went up 2-1 with 9:43 left in the first half when Cali Cammarata took a pass from Skylar Andrews and put the ball in the goal.
“Skylar was dribbling through the middle, and I made a run across the field, and she played it through to me,” said Cammarata, who right-footed the ball into the net.
That wound up being the end of the scoring. From Cammarata’s goal until the final whistle, neither side gave in.
Both sides packed their respective defensive thirds of the field tight, allowing little room for a decent shot. The shots that did get off were either saved by the keepers, deflected away from the goals, blocked by defenders or went wide or high of the goals.
“Linganore was very aggressive,” Cammarata said. “They didn’t back down, which made it really difficult for us.”
Tuscarora outshot Linganore 13-10. Mia Hill had six saves for the Titans.
“We talked about [their defense] for two days,” Bowers said of the Lancers. “We had to be accountable on the pitch. I thought we battled very well tonight. I have a lot of respect for Linganore.”
Linganore co-coach Paige Pohopin said Tuscarora outplayed the Lancers.
“They were here to play,” Linganore co-coach Mark Lastova said. “They were very aggressive. They attacked the ball. I have to hand it to them, they played a great game.”
Linganore won the junior varsity game 3-0.
