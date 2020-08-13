PHILADELPHIA — Rio Ruiz, Chance Sisco and Anthony Santander all homered to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Baltimore reliever Miguel Castro wiggled out a jam in the eighth thanks to a fantastic diving stop by Ruiz. Castro put runners on the corners with no outs but allowed only one run on Andrew Knapp’s RBI single that cut it to 5-4. With runners on the corners, former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen (batting just .189) hit a grounder that Ruiz snagged on a diving stop and his bouncing shovel pass to second ended the rally.
Cole Sulser worked a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.
The Orioles took the first two games of the series and have won four straight completed games — they are also winning a game that was suspended Sunday against Washington.
The Orioles ran through six pitchers and reliever Shawn Armstrong (2-0) got the win with 1 2-3 scoreless innings. Austin Hays led off the 10th inning with a two-run, inside-the-park homer to win Tuesday’s series opener 10-9.
Baltimore went deep the usual way on Wednesday — including Santander’s tying solo shot that clanged off the foul pole against starter Zach Eflin (0-1) in the third.
Sisco gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead in the fourth with a two-RBI double, part of a three-RBI night for the catcher, and Ruiz had a solo shot in the fifth.
Eflin struck out a career-high 10 and walked only one in six innings, continuing a recent trend of solid starts from the rotation. But the bullpen — by ERA, the worst in the league — continued to struggle. Adam Morgan gave up Sisco’s solo shot on just his second pitch of the seventh inning that helped send the Orioles on their way to an impressive 6-1 road record.
DOUBLE DUTY
Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins tied a team record by hitting into three double plays. He struck out leading off the ninth against Sulser.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: SS Jose’ Iglesias (sore left quad) started for the first time since Saturday, but he’s not through dealing with the lingering injury. “We’re going to manage it the best way we can over the next month and a half,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s going to be a daily conversation between me and him on how he’s feeling.”
UP NEXT
Orioles: Tom Eshelman (0-0, 3.68 ERA) makes his second start of the season Thursday in the series finale. The right-hander toiled in the minors for Philadelphia for 3½ years before being traded to Baltimore in June 2019. Former Oriole Jake Arrieta (1-1, 2.45) will start for the Phillies.
