A person with knowledge of the move says the Washington Redskins are signing guard Wes Schweitzer. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anoymity because the contract cannot be signed until Wednesday.
The Redskins already placed the franchise tag on starting right guard Brandon Scherff.
Schweitzer is going into his fourth NFL season after spending the first three with the Atlanta Falcons.
Also, a person with knowledge of the move said the Redskins on Monday agreed to re-sign inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a $6.6 million, two-year deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract cannot be official until the start of the new league year Wednesday. The NFL negotiating period began Monday.
Bostic is staying with Washington after just one season there. He was tied for second on the team with 105 tackles in 2019.
Bostic is entering his seventh pro season after spending time with the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Earlier on Monday, Redskins offensive lineman Ereck Flowers agreed to terms on a $30 million, three-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
