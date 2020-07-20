On Tuesday, President Donald Trump held a 63-minute news conference in the Rose Garden for accredited White House reporters. Announced as a report on China trade policy, the event quickly turned into a marathon campaign attack by Trump on his prospective Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.
The president opened by saying he had signed legislation authorizing sanctions on banks dealing with China and an executive order revoking Hong Kong’s special trading status with the United States. But he then charged that Biden had “sided with China” on the mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that “Joe Biden’s entire career has been a gift to the Chinese Communist Party.” He added that “nobody’s ripped us off more than China the last 25, 30 years. Nobody close. And he says China’s not a problem? He wants to take it all back now. Now he wants to be Mr. Tough Guy.”
Trump then returned to his earlier assault on Biden’s son Hunter, who formerly held a lucrative job as a board member of a giant Ukrainian energy firm at a time his father was the Obama administration’s lead official in rooting out corruption in that allied country. “Where’s Hunter?” he asked. “He’s unemployed, he didn’t have a job, and all of a sudden he is making a fortune?”
This was the matter for which Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives. Trump attempted to strong-arm an investigation by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in quest of political dirt against the Bidens, holding up nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid. Zelenskiy never delivered and the aid eventually was released.
The Biden campaign seized on Trump’s remarks in the Rose Garden, saying: “Donald Trump is busy trying to rewrite his miserable history as president of caving to President Xi and the Chinese government at every turn. But try as he may, Trump can’t hide from a record of weakness and bad deals that consistently put China first and America last.”
The president’s tactic of converting a White House news conference into an overt campaign speech comes at a time his relations with the White House press corps, and indeed much of the so-called Fourth Estate, is at an all-time low. Regular White House briefings have become a thing of the past, and the current presidential press secretary, the fourth under Trump, Kayleigh McEnany, is widely regarded as a hostile and contentious figure.
Her appearances have customarily been curt and often argumentative, to the point that the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, Jonathan Karl of ABC News, wrote an editorial piece in The Washington Post the other day taking McEnany to task for not having more regular, civil and substantial briefings. He pointed out that while she works for the president, her salary is paid by the taxpayers and her obligation is to accurately inform the nation’s readers and television viewers on the activities and views of the president.
In Karl’s op-ed piece, he noted McEnany’s penchant for “reprimanding ‘the media’ or mischaracterizing the president’s words.” As an example, she said, Trump’s “vision is not a culture war, as the media seeks to falsely proclaim.” Karl then noted that “the very next day in an interview with RealClearPolitics, the president said, ‘We are in a culture war.’”
On another occasion, when the press secretary denied that Trump had criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag at its events, Karl pressed her to clarify whether he thought the racing organization had made a mistake, McEnany replied by attacking the question with this non-answer: “You’re focusing on one word at the very bottom of a tweet that’s completely taken out of context.”
As a veteran Washington reporter with some time in at the White House briefing room, I can say with confidence that not even Richard Nixon’s master equivocator, Ronald Ziegler, could have topped that one. Donald Trump, after striking out with the oft-befuddled Sean Spicer, the hapless Sarah Huckabee Sanders and short-timer Stephanie Grisham, apparently has found the ideal naysayer to what he calls the enemy of the people.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
(1) comment
That strategy of attacking his opponent's son, is maybe not earning Trump a lot of points. I think it mostly reminds people that Trump was impeached because of his own misconduct related to Biden's son.
