Finally, the Washington Football Team received some good news Saturday.
After losing close to two dozen players to a coronavirus outbreak, the team announced that four of them — two starters and two key reserves — have cleared the protocols. All four practiced Saturday and should be available Tuesday for the team’s pivotal matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and backup defensive ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill tested out of the protocols early, while starting defensive end Montez Sweat completed his required 10-day isolation and has been designated for return from injured reserve, giving the team three weeks to activate him.
Just as significant: Washington had no additional positive tests Saturday morning, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Sweat, who said in June that he “probably won’t get vaccinated” and that “I don’t see me treating covid until I actually get covid,” was the first player to land on the covid-19 list during Washington’s recent outbreak. He tested positive Dec. 8 — just when the team had hoped to bring him off IR.
Saturday was his first practice in seven weeks.
“It was evident today in watching him move around that he kept himself in pretty good shape,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “He handled practice very well, he really did. So, it’s exciting to watch him run around and be Montez again. It’ll spill over to the guys around him, I believe, because he’s a high-energy, high-impact guy.”
Sweat’s return, along with that of Allen, Toohill and Smith-Williams, restores a defensive line that had been decimated by the virus protocols. As of Friday, Washington had eight defensive linemen on its covid-19 list. Now, the team has three-quarters of its starting line back (Chase Young is on season-ending IR with an ACL injury) and its top two reserves at end.
Allen, who said he was asymptomatic, tested out after only five days. He said he believed all along that he would make it back in time for the game in Philadelphia but was nonetheless frustrated by the circumstances.
“It was frustrating because it was the worst time of the season,” Allen said. “We’re getting into divisional play now and just to know that I possibly might not be out there, that was kind of the worst part about it.”
Washington’s Week 15 game at Philadelphia was rescheduled from Sunday afternoon to Tuesday at 7 p.m. because of the outbreak. The two extra days afforded no guarantee that Washington’s roster would be in better shape by kickoff, but coupled with a change in the league’s return-to-play protocols, there’s hope it will have some of its key players back as it begins four-game stretch against NFC East opponents.
Instead of having to produce two negative tests separated by 24 hours, vaccinated asymptomatic players can clear protocols now with two negative tests taken simultaneously — or if they meet a certain cycle threshold value, an indirect indicator of how much virus a person is carrying.
Nineteen players, including quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, are still on Washington’s covid-19 list, and Rivera said “several” are “trending in the right direction” with their CT values.
On Saturday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to new testing protocols to address the onset of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is believed to be more transmissible but possibly less severe than other known variants. Instead of weekly testing, vaccinated asymptomatic players will need to test only when they experience symptoms and during “strategic, targeted spot testings.” Unvaccinated individuals will continue to test daily. And regardless of vaccination status, those who recently had covid are spared of testing for 90 days after their original positive test.
“We have had 23 cases of covid this week since Monday,” Tony Casolaro, the chief medical officer of the Washington Football Team and president of the NFL Physicians Society, said on the league’s conference call with reporters regarding Saturday’s protocol changes. “I would tell you that there are really only two of the athletes on the team that I would have held out of a practice for any of the symptoms they have.”
Casolaro said the players were “essentially asymptomatic” and added, “Even those that have symptoms, it’s literally feeling like they have a runny nose or a scratchy throat. And that’s, again, a really small number. And I think the telling number is that there are two that I probably would have kept out of a practice had I not known they had covid.”
Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said the league’s new return-to-play protocol for vaccinated and asymptomatic players enacted Thursday is having an immediate effect.
“Historically, up until last week, I would have told you that about 20% of our NFL population seemed to be testing back in in less than 10 days,” Sills said. “That’s been our number through the season. That number has gone up substantially in the last few days. . . . There’s no question that we’re going to see more and more people, I believe, with omicron who are going to test positive, have very mild symptoms, clear those very quickly and then test back in in less than 10 days.”
Sills said he’s hopeful that the postponed games involving the Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams will be played as now scheduled Monday and Tuesday.
“We have that confidence right now today,” Sills said. “But obviously that’s something we just always continue to have to reevaluate . . . . We’ll continue to monitor those situations. But as we sit here today, all of the data that we have suggests to us that we do have an understanding of those factors . . . and that we can go forward safely with those games under the schedule as we have them planned right now.”
But while Washington receives some relief with players returning, some Eagles players have spoken out on social media against the league’s decision to postpone their game to Tuesday.
“So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake,” safety Rodney McLeod tweeted Thursday. “Make it make sense! Smh.”
Asked if he felt the move was fair given the circumstances, Allen seemed to understand the emotions from both sides.
“I feel like that’s a loaded question,” he said. “As a player on Washington, well yeah. I’m glad they did it. I’m sure Philadelphia has different opinions. But at the end of the day, it’s about what the league thinks is best for the league, and that’s really their decision. It’s not up to us and it’s not my job to worry about that.”
