The sweep of the coronavirus through the NBA led to five more game postponements Sunday. The influx of positive tests has led to drastically diminished rosters for several teams, and the latest games scratched brought the league’s total to seven this season.
The latest games postponed:
- Denver at Brooklyn on Sunday
- Cleveland at Atlanta on Sunday
- New Orleans at Philadelphia on Sunday
- Orlando at Toronto on Monday
- Washington at Brooklyn on Tuesday
Makeup dates were not announced.
The Wizards’ game in Brooklyn was postponed because of an outbreak among the Nets that has put 10 players in the league’s coronavirus protocols, including stars Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Irving entered the protocols less than 24 hours after Brooklyn changed its stance that it would not allow the guard, who is unvaccinated, to participate in practices and games; instead, Irving will play in some road games for Brooklyn — whenever he exits the league’s protocols.
The Cavaliers-Hawks game was postponed after five Cleveland players entered the league protocols Sunday. Atlanta all-star guard Trae Young has tested positive, ESPN reported.
Lineup issues for the 76ers — who were in line to struggle to find eight players amid covid and injury concerns — led to their game with the Pelicans being scratched. Similarly, the Magic had just nine players for its game Saturday against the Nets, leading to its matchup with Toronto being shelved.
Washington’s next game is slated to be Thursday at the New York Knicks, who have several players in the league’s protocols and who most recently played a shorthanded Boston Celtics team Saturday that had six players sidelined.
So rapidly are players entering the protocols throughout the league that limiting exposure between teams and traveling parties seems an extraordinarily tricky task, even as more stringent health and safety protocols are being enforced. But the league is still forging ahead with games. Unlike in 2020-21, the NBA is attempting to play its full, 82-game slate this season, and finding makeup dates will be difficult.
The Wizards returned from a week-long road trip early Sunday morning after facing Denver, Sacramento, Phoenix and Utah. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry tested positive the morning of Washington’s game against Sacramento and six Kings players have since entered the league’s protocols.
Before it became official Sunday, there had been questions from some in the Wizards’ organization as to whether their game in Brooklyn would be played. Washington continues to test daily, and this season it has had one player, Kyle Kuzma, test positive. Kuzma entered the protocols Dec. 11 and rejoined the team Tuesday after returning two negative tests in 24 hours.
Washington also had two staff members test positive this month — one before the most recent trip and one as the Wizards were on the road. Neither staff member was with the team for the duration of the trip.
