Frederick County sheriff's deputies were out in force Monday afternoon after a young boy was shot in the leg while playing at the Middletown Memorial Park.
The boy was playing basketball at the park on Church Street when, at approximately 12:20 p.m., he was shot in the leg, said Lt. Andy Crone, a supervisor with the sheriff's office who addressed media inquiries at the scene Monday afternoon. Several people witnessed the shooting, including relatives of the boy who were sitting nearby, but sheriff's deputies still did not know where the shot came from or who fired it as of Monday afternoon, Crone said, explaining that one early theory about a potential suspect was quickly debunked by deputies canvassing the area and speaking to residents.
"From our witness reports it doesn't necessarily appear that the shot was taken in a close proximity, it may have been something further away," Crone said.
A press release issued by the town of Middletown later Monday afternoon said the injured boy is 7 years old and also indicated that deputies did not believe the gunshot was fired with malicious intent.
"Deputies do not believe that this was a malicious act, but an accidental shooting. ... The sheriff’s office does not believe there is any danger to the public," the town's statement reads in part.
A sheriff's office press release later confirmed this, stating that, while it was fairly evident the youth was not being targeted, the incident remained under investigation. Several residents reported hearing what sounded like target shooting in the distance around the time of the shooting, the release states.
"Witnesses on scene described hearing gunshots in the distance that sounded like potential target shooting. If any citizen has information on any potential target shooting that may have been taking place in the near vicinity of the park at this time, they are asked to please contact the sheriff’s office immediately," the release reads in part.
Crone confirmed that the youth was alert and conscious when he was loaded into a Maryland State Police helicopter to be flown to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment and the press release from the sheriff's office indicated the juvenile was stable at the hospital.
Sheriff's deputies had the basketball court and parking areas closed off with yellow police tape and cameras set up on the basketball court. Deputies were also seen using metal detectors looking for potential evidence, but Crone said the search area was too wide to bring in an explosive detection K-9 to try to sniff out gunpowder from spent bullet casings.
The town of Middletown said the park is closed until further notice.
Anyone who witnessed Monday's shooting or who can provide sheriff's deputies with additional information regarding the incident was asked to call the sheriff's office's 24-hour main line at 301-600-1046. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 301-600-4131.
(27) comments
I would be curious as to how far away. Like, was the gunshot heard? Was it heard concurrent with the impact or substantially afterwards? A .22 can travel a mile or more.
Yes, a 22 bullet can travel a mile, but I would be spent as to killing or injury and the gun would have to be elevated very high. And the park is within a mile of our home and I didn't hear anything. Not sure the noise from a 22 could be heard or recognized at a distance of a mile.
You won’t hear a 22 from a mile away
I was wondering how far away and did anyone hear it, as well
Editor: It should be "farther away". When it is used for distance it is "farther", not "further" (like "further into the future").
Hi Dick,
I posted this earlier but it got deleted for some reason. I usually keep a copy of comments I write, but not this time, so here's the 2nd attempt:
Two comments:
1) Middletown also gets its water from springs further up the mountain from us. One of the pipelines runs through our property.
2) I can only speak to our little road, but it usually gets treated before any winter precip; then plowed as necessary during a storm, and then the final pass is usually just after the last flakes have fallen. In 35 years, the longest we ever had to wait for a plow was one day -- and that was after a huge "nor-easter" that dropped 2-1/2 feet of snow.
Maybe other people in 'the county' have had worse experiences but I've been very impressed.
Huh? How is that relevant?
dablittle,
Admittedly off-topic -- it is a reply to Dick's comment below.
You save comments? How utterly odd.
Yep, and I have a special file for yours Greg! [wink]
Seriously, I generally enjoy your comments.
I usually save longer comments that took me a while to write and/or that I might use again. The shorter ones I don't bother with.
Most of them I may never have a reason to look at again, but having them available does come in handy fairly often. For example, there are subjects that come up routinely -- either here, on a forum, or exchanging emails with someone. Often I can use some or all of a FNP comment in a reply.
Another reason to save stuff written online -- just in general, not only the FNP -- is that there is always a chance that after you spend time writing a message/comment it will be lost before it can be submitted. I'm sure most people have had that happen, probably more than once. After I had that experience a few times I got in the habit of saving -- at least temporarily -- anything I write online (more than a couple sentences anyway).
It just takes a second to click "select all" and "copy". Basically a 'mini-backup'.
So do I. I save comments when I know they do not violate the rules.
We live in the village. Our son lives in the County. .They are lucky to ever see a plow.
“deputies did not believe the gunshot was fired with malicious intent.” In other words, the deputies believe it was a white good old boy just foolin’ around with his guns.
Yep, that’s our sheriff. Gotta love the second amendment. Guns for everybody, fire at will. Not malicious.