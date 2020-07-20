The Frederick County Health Department issued a warning to residents late last week regarding a strange and potentially dangerous illegal drug that could be making its way into the area.
The alert, issued Thursday, identified the drug as coming in the form of gel capsules filled with a substance that is marketed as heroin, but health department officials state that it is not certain what the substance actually is. The drug is typically sold under the street name “No Shorts,” and will turn pink or red when diluted with water, the alert states. Injection of the substance will lead to a small purple discoloration of the skin that gradually progresses outward until an open wound is formed around the injection site, according to the alert.
Some individuals later developed gangrene — the death of body tissue due to a lack of oxygen or severe bacterial infection — as a result of their wounds, the alert added.
Anyone who has used such a substance recently or who has developed any of the above mentioned symptoms around an injection wound was advised to seek immediate medical attention.
