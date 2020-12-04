First responders were dispatched at about 2 p.m. Friday to the 17000 block of Harbaugh Valley Road for a report of two people in cardiac arrest, according to FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell.
The deceased were identified as William Lawrence Moore and Judith Louise Moore, Wivell said. Their bodies were transported to the office of the chief medical examiner for autopsies to determine the cause of death, and the next of kin had been notified. There were no signs of a criminal act occurring, according to Wivell. A family member found the Moores and called 911.
When there is a death in the FCSO's jurisdiction, Wivell said it is procedure for the sheriff's office to investigate. This is considered a death investigation, though not a criminal one, he said. The family had contact with the couple earlier this week, according to Wivell.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Det. Tim Moore Jr. (no relation to the deceased) at 301-600-3608 or call the tip line at 301-600-4131.