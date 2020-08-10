Frederick County Public Schools announced that its summer meals-to-go program will be extended through Aug. 31.
The program was previously supposed to end Aug. 20.
Breakfast and lunch will be served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at dedicated meal sites.
Any person 18 or younger is eligible for meals. Children do not need to be present for an adult to obtain meals for them.
On Monday, meals can be picked up for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, meals will be served for only that day. On Thursdays, meals can be picked up for Thursday through Sunday.
There are eight school-based meal site locations as well as various school bus locations in various parking lots throughout the county.
For more information, go to fcps.org.
