All senior centers in Frederick County have been closed, County Executive Jan Gardner announced Thursday.
The temporary closure was announced “out of an abundance of caution” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The closures are effective immediately, according to the release.
Frederick County senior centers are located in Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Frederick and Urbana. All activities, programs and events are canceled until further notice.
The Meals on Wheels program will continue to deliver two meals a day to homebound adults, Monday through Friday, or adults of any age with a chronic health condition or disability who meet program eligibility guidelines and live in Frederick County, according to the release.
Senior Services Division offices will remain open and staff are available to answer questions at 301-600-1234.
(1) comment
With no direction on the national level it’s extremely commendable that local leadership has stepped up to protection our elderly.
But, if what I heard in the president‘s ‘pointing the finger’ talk last night, it fell far short. Closing the gates after the barbarians have already arrived, isn’t a plan. Its been 2months with no organized testing to suppress the spread of the virus.
Precisely what is the national plans? - Directives, preventions, social mediation,recommendations on how the government is going to address, protect, data to understand who’s at risk - national plans to protect the US citizenship from passing or being consumed by the Coronavirus?
* Identification
* Containment
* Mitigation
* Recovery
