In its first meeting in years, the Frederick County Board of Health met late into the night Thursday before voting to impose further restrictions to help control the rampant spread of the novel coronavirus.
The restrictions, which go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, mandate that residents wear masks in all indoor and outdoor spaces in Frederick County and limit all gatherings in residences and businesses to no more than 25 people.
Any violators of the restrictions outlined in Board of Health Regulation 01-2020 will be subject to a fine. A first-time offense would result in a fine of $250. A second offense would carry a fine of $375, while third and subsequent offenses would result in a fine of $500.
The regulation can be enforced by any county division or department or a designee. Citations can be written by the County Health Officer, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, or a designee.
The 7-1 vote to implement further restrictions followed a discussion by the county health board that was at times contentious and stretched more than four hours. Some small amendments were required before it finally passed around 11:25 p.m.
The only board member to oppose the measure was County Councilman Phil Dacey, who supported parts of the regulation, but not all of it. He worried that enforcing it would require some businesses to close.
"Really, I think it's a disservice to the people of Frederick County that we are passing this in the dead of night without public comment," Dacey said right before the vote was taken.
The county Board of Health passed the more restrictive measures on a day that saw more than 150,000 new COVID-19 infections reported across the U.S.
Both Maryland and Frederick County saw one of their largest daily increases in cases, with 1,477 infections reported across the state and 55 in the county. The county surpassed a 5 percent positivity rate for the first time since June 18.
"The goal is to get people to comply [with the regulation] rather than to be heavy-handed [with enforcement]," County Executive Jan Gardner said.
Gardner sits on the county's Board of Health, along with Brookmyer and the members of the County Council.
The state calls for each county's Board of Health to meet twice a year, but it's unclear the last time the Frederick County Board of Health had actually convened. Brookmyer said it had been a number of years, and that she planned on getting in the habit of convening the board in May and October.
The regulation limits indoor capacity for bars, breweries, distilleries, events venues and several businesses in the county to 25 percent capacity or 25 people, whichever is less.
Restaurant capacity remains at 50 percent, as those activities are not considered social gatherings, said Vivian Laxton, Gardner's communications director.
For religious facilities, that capacity is capped at 50 percent. Fitness centers, health clubs and other similar businesses are capped at 25 percent.
"The goal is always to be a step ahead [of the virus]," said Tom Kleinhanzl, the President and CEO at Frederick Health Hospital.
The hospital was treating 18 coronavirus patients, as of Wednesday, including two in intensive care.
Kleinhanzl said Frederick Health Hospital was well positioned to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients, stating it was 60 beds away from possibly having to postpone elective surgeries and 100 beds away from cancelling them.
But he also warned that this fall virus surge is likely "to get much worse before it gets better."
On a recent hike in the county, Brookmyer noted that many people she passed were not wearing masks and didn't bother to turn their heads.
"Fortunately, I can hold my breath for a really long time," she said.
Dacey opposed passing the regulation because he felt the public had not had time to review or speak on the matter. He also expressed opposition to subjecting people to fines in outdoor, socially distanced situations.
"My daughters could be subject to a fine riding their bikes in the neighborhood," Dacey said. "To me, that is completely wrong."
Councilman Steve McKay, meanwhile, questioned how the regulation would be interpreted by an enforcement agent.
"Where does me mowing my lawn translate from a private space into an outdoor public space," McKay said.
However, Gardner pushed back, saying that she enacts executive orders with minimal public input, and there was no time for inaction with the surging coronavirus.
"We need to stay a step ahead [of the virus] to protect public health and to protect our economy," Gardner said.
The county regulation was passed two days after Gov. Larry Hogan restricted capacity at Maryland restaurants and bars to 50 percent. They had been operating at 75 percent in the county for more than a month and almost two months in other parts of the state.
News-Post staff writer Steve Bohnel contributed to this report.
So did Dr. Brookmeyer intend to reference Creepshow?
Hey FCPS BOE. Your cowardice is really sticking out now.
The CDC says 70 percent of all transmissions of Covid 19 occur in the home. The vast majority of other transmissions occur in indoor areas with heavy breathing, lots of talking or singing. So bars, clubs and gyms. Requiring people to wear masks outside, even when close to others, will have a very small impact on the spread of Covid19. Also according to liquor laws we have no bars/clubs in frederick county. All establishments serving alcohol must be “restaurants”. So I don’t know how you close or limit capacity in something we have zero of.
I suspect the thought behind the mandate is because face mask wearing when near others has not become automatic behavior. Plenty of people out for walks to not cover their faces as the approach and pass people they do not know. By having a mandate it makes the practice more automatic just like using seat belts. Have you people ever heard of enforcement discretion? I doubt the police will be out enforcing the mask requirements when no one has been put at risk (similar to jay walking violations where no one has been put at risk). Calm down people and to quote Larry Hogan "Wear the dam- mask." If you don't want to wear a mask when out for a walk, then just take your walk on your own property. [note I had to change the quote because the site wouldn't let me quote Larry directly.
This is ridiculous, and I don't see how it could be upheld in court. WHY would I have to wear a mask walking alone in a parking lot to get to a store? If someone is coming close to me, I put it on (even though it's practically impossible to catch it in passing, outdoors). If most of the spread is coming from gyms and restaurants, guess what.... FOCUS ON THAT! I can't stand wearing my mask outside, I have allergies, and the pollen sticks to the stupid thing. I start getting a runny nose, and sneezing, within 10 minutes of putting it on outside. Not to mention when it rains, mmmm, that feels so great! And smells wonderful the whole time I'm getting groceries. Wearing a mask is not something that comes with no real-world "consequences", it's not as simple as, say, using hand sanitizer. Masks are dirty, they are mostly there to make everyone feel nicey-nice, and can severely irritate those of us with inflamed sinuses and chapped lips. Not to mention, if masks were wonderful virus preventers, why are the numbers worse now? I always see everyone complying at the store, have only ran into one worker who didn't realize it wasn't covering their nose. No more sitting at restaurants with it off, touching the chairs and tables, and no more gyms. If they want to stop the spread, that will pretty much do it.
@fnpreader123
Do you not understand basic science?
The numbers are worse because nutters won't wear masks. This is why we can't have nice things.
Wait, walking down a sidewalk alone “in public,” even if I was tens of feet from the nearest person—or even if I could literally see no other people anywhere—I’d still have to wear a mask?! There is no way to catch Coronavirus like this. Come on, Frederick, science is real. This is nothing but safety theater.
Exactly my thoughts. NO chance in hell I'll be wearing a mask when on a walk alone down the street or in a park.
Maybe you are hyper-aware but as I noted, most people lack situational awareness so they will be alone and then in a crowd waiting for the "walk" sign at an intersection and it will never occur to them that they need to mask up again.
That depends. If you're walking around downtown Frederick, then yes you should have a mask with you incase you come around a bunch of people all of a sudden. But when I'm at the park walking around or on a field playing ball, no chance will I be wearing a mask and I predict most.
Why is this a problem? Clearly what we are doing is not working.
@shiftless88 Why is what not working? There is no scientific proof you will catch Covid alone outside on a field. I really hope you're joking if you're suggesting to wear a mask in that circumstance lol. If not your brain needs some air, go for a walk.
It's pretty simple. Walking along the sidewalk you will be going along with no one there and then someone will walk out of a store or house right next to you. It makes sense to just wear the dang thing and not have to always think to put it on. We know that most people have horrible situational awareness so we should not depend on that.
@StoneMountain, I would tend to agree with you that it is 'safety theater.' I also think that it is negatively looking at matters instead of positively. Encourage social distancing and mask-wearing when unable to socially distance and realize that there are treatments and a possible vaccine in the not distant future. Finally, we need to realize the impact that decisions like these are going to have on people who do not have guaranteed government paychecks.
Quote:
"The document expected to come before the board Thursday limits indoor capacity for bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, events venues and several businesses in the county to 25 percent capacity or 25 people, whichever is less.
For religious facilities, that capacity would be capped at 50 percent. Fitness centers, health clubs and other similar businesses would be capped at 25 percent. Also, all gatherings of more than 25 people indoors and outdoors would be prohibited, according to the proposed regulations."
Why are "religious facilities" treated differently? They are buildings, with people in them. Depending upon 'maximum capacity', 50% with no upper limit could be an awful lot of potential COVID-19 carriers in one place.
One would think owners/operators of "bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, events venues and several businesses in the county" would question the gross disparity in the proposed regulations.
@mrnatural1, Part of the 'disparity' that you mention goes back to the First Amendment. There is a constitutional guarantee that the government will not infringe on religion's free exercise, but there is no such guarantee for businesses.
Exactly. The county realizes they are treading on thin ice here. They have more control over restaurants and stuff because you need a permit .
I wonder how they can enforce mask wearing at family gatherings during the holidays. I'm all for masks indoors and when you can't maintain 6 ft., but the proposal includes masks outside even if you can maintain 6 ft. F that.
I think these are guidelines. People should follow them. Enforcement will be difficult to impossible as always.
Maybe we should have a discussion about the recent 16% increase in County Recordation Tax...guess they don't think folks aren't having enough pain at this time
Maybe get some extra cash as people sell their houses and leave the County? I don't mind wearing a mask and I do. But mandated? No.
Tom; why are you so against mandated. Have you seen the numbers?
