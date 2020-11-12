The Frederick County Board of Health will consider, and possibly vote, Thursday night on further regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including mandated mask wearing and limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings.
That board, which consists of County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the County Council, will decide whether to require everyone 5 years old and older to wear a face covering in all indoor and outdoor public spaces "regardless of the person's ability to social distance."
Exceptions to that regulation could include those who have disabilities or a valid medical condition or while engaging in physical activity "likely to pose a bona fide safety risk," among several other exceptions, according to the state's mask order.
The document expected to come before the board Thursday limits indoor capacity for bars, breweries, distilleries, events venues and several businesses in the county to 25 percent capacity or 25 people, whichever is less.
Restaurant capacity would remain at 50 percent, as those activities are not considered social gatherings, said Vivian Laxton, Gardner's communications director.
For religious facilities, that capacity would be capped at 50 percent. Fitness centers, health clubs and other similar businesses would be capped at 25 percent. Also, all gatherings of more than 25 people indoors and outdoors would be prohibited, according to the proposed regulations.
The County Board of Health must vote on the restrictions, but the county's Health Department or a "designee" can enforce them. A first offense would result in a $250 fine, a second offense a $375 fine and $500 fines for further offenses.
The restrictions, if approved, would apply countywide except within the corporate boundary of Mount Airy. They would take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.
This is ridiculous, and I don't see how it could be upheld in court. WHY would I have to wear a mask walking alone in a parking lot to get to a store? If someone is coming close to me, I put it on (even though it's practically impossible to catch it in passing, outdoors). If most of the spread is coming from gyms and restaurants, guess what.... FOCUS ON THAT! I can't stand wearing my mask outside, I have allergies, and the pollen sticks to the stupid thing. I start getting a runny nose, and sneezing, within 10 minutes of putting it on outside. Not to mention when it rains, mmmm, that feels so great! And smells wonderful the whole time I'm getting groceries. Wearing a mask is not something that comes with no real-world "consequences", it's not as simple as, say, using hand sanitizer. Masks are dirty, they are mostly there to make everyone feel nicey-nice, and can severely irritate those of us with inflamed sinuses and chapped lips. Not to mention, if masks were wonderful virus preventers, why are the numbers worse now? I always see everyone complying at the store, have only ran into one worker who didn't realize it wasn't covering their nose. No more sitting at restaurants with it off, touching the chairs and tables, and no more gyms. If they want to stop the spread, that will pretty much do it.
Wait, walking down a sidewalk alone “in public,” even if I was tens of feet from the nearest person—or even if I could literally see no other people anywhere—I’d still have to wear a mask?! There is no way to catch Coronavirus like this. Come on, Frederick, science is real. This is nothing but safety theater.
Exactly my thoughts. NO chance in hell I'll be wearing a mask when on a walk alone down the street or in a park.
Maybe you are hyper-aware but as I noted, most people lack situational awareness so they will be alone and then in a crowd waiting for the "walk" sign at an intersection and it will never occur to them that they need to mask up again.
That depends. If you're walking around downtown Frederick, then yes you should have a mask with you incase you come around a bunch of people all of a sudden. But when I'm at the park walking around or on a field playing ball, no chance will I be wearing a mask and I predict most.
Why is this a problem? Clearly what we are doing is not working.
It's pretty simple. Walking along the sidewalk you will be going along with no one there and then someone will walk out of a store or house right next to you. It makes sense to just wear the dang thing and not have to always think to put it on. We know that most people have horrible situational awareness so we should not depend on that.
@StoneMountain, I would tend to agree with you that it is 'safety theater.' I also think that it is negatively looking at matters instead of positively. Encourage social distancing and mask-wearing when unable to socially distance and realize that there are treatments and a possible vaccine in the not distant future. Finally, we need to realize the impact that decisions like these are going to have on people who do not have guaranteed government paychecks.
Quote:
"The document expected to come before the board Thursday limits indoor capacity for bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, events venues and several businesses in the county to 25 percent capacity or 25 people, whichever is less.
For religious facilities, that capacity would be capped at 50 percent. Fitness centers, health clubs and other similar businesses would be capped at 25 percent. Also, all gatherings of more than 25 people indoors and outdoors would be prohibited, according to the proposed regulations."
Why are "religious facilities" treated differently? They are buildings, with people in them. Depending upon 'maximum capacity', 50% with no upper limit could be an awful lot of potential COVID-19 carriers in one place.
One would think owners/operators of "bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries, events venues and several businesses in the county" would question the gross disparity in the proposed regulations.
@mrnatural1, Part of the 'disparity' that you mention goes back to the First Amendment. There is a constitutional guarantee that the government will not infringe on religion's free exercise, but there is no such guarantee for businesses.
Exactly. The county realizes they are treading on thin ice here. They have more control over restaurants and stuff because you need a permit .
I wonder how they can enforce mask wearing at family gatherings during the holidays. I'm all for masks indoors and when you can't maintain 6 ft., but the proposal includes masks outside even if you can maintain 6 ft. F that.
I think these are guidelines. People should follow them. Enforcement will be difficult to impossible as always.
Maybe we should have a discussion about the recent 16% increase in County Recordation Tax...guess they don't think folks aren't having enough pain at this time
Maybe get some extra cash as people sell their houses and leave the County? I don't mind wearing a mask and I do. But mandated? No.
Tom; why are you so against mandated. Have you seen the numbers?
