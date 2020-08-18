Andover Lane vehicles

Photos of the two vehicles involved in the pursuit where shots were fired.

 Photo courtesy of the Frederick Police Department

A chase involving two cars and multiple gunshots late last week remained under investigation by Frederick police detectives Tuesday, according to a department press release.

The dangerous pursuit was reported at 5:50 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Andover Lane where several witnesses described a red sport utility vehicle tailing a black sedan while an occupant of the SUV fired a gun several times at the sedan, the release states. While police were able to confirm that a firearm was discharged based on witness accounts, home surveillance footage and other evidence, no injuries were reported and no property damage was found as a result of the gunfire, according to the release.

A parked car was damaged near Applecreek Road when it was struck by the black sedan, which continued to flee the area without stopping, according to the release. 

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Detective Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541. Anonymous tips can be left by voicemail at 301-600-8477 (TIPS), sent via text message to 240-674-8477, or by email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland. Tips submitted the MCS that result in an arrest may result in the tipster receiving a cash reward. Visit the MCS website at metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip for more information.

Paul Sobus

Frederick has changed since I fell in love with it in the late 1960's

TomWheatley

The story reads like a 1930s gangster movie chase scene but without submachine guns and in newer cars.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Yep, Fredneck's transition to 'Lil Baltmer.

fnpreader123

Nah this screams "road rage incident" to me

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Yeah, could be. [thumbup]

Greg F
Greg F

Nah...Lil' Baltimore would be Hagerstown....

