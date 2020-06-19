The city of Frederick will close several streets downtown Saturday in expectation of Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
Several blocks of North Market Street will be closed for the city's pop-up dining, but the city announced Friday that temporary closures may occur on Church, East, Fourth, and Bentz streets as well, according to a city release.
A planned Juneteenth Block Party scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed, because of expected bad weather.
Residents and others can get up-to-date text alerts on demonstrations in the city by texting JUNERALLIES to 888777.
