The city of Frederick will close several streets downtown Saturday in expectation of Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Several blocks of North Market Street will be closed for the city's pop-up dining, but the city announced Friday that temporary closures may occur on Church, East, Fourth, and Bentz streets as well, according to a city release.

A planned Juneteenth Block Party scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed, because of expected bad weather.

Residents and others can get up-to-date text alerts on demonstrations in the city by texting JUNERALLIES to 888777.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

