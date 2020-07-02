Frederick County sheriff's deputies have charged a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead in the Farmbrook neighborhood on Saturday.
Charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder were filed Wednesday against Richard Eugene Cartnail III and Caliyah Dawnae Lobaugh, both of Frederick, according to a sheriff's office press release Thursday morning. The victim, 17-year-old Hagerstown resident Tykerria Katherine Dawson, was found by a passerby in a wooded area off a footpath along Pike Branch Creek on Saturday afternoon and a subsequent investigation including "numerous interviews, evidence collections, and search warrants" led investigators to identify first Cartnail, then Lobaugh as suspects, the release states.
Despite their ages, both Cartnail and Lobaugh were charged as adults and both were being held without bail in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center as of Thursday morning, according to the press release and online court records.
The sheriff’s office was still seeking anyone with additional information related to the investigation. Callers were asked to contact Detective Skelley at 301-600-4017. Anonymous tips can also be left on the sheriff’s office's tip line at 301-600-4131.
This story will be updated.