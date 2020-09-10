A gas station employee was injured during a robbery in Mount Airy early Wednesday morning.
Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Shell Station on Lakeview Drive at about 3:45 a.m. for a reported armed robbery, according to a news release issued Thursday.
Two men entered the store and demanded money. They then fled in a gray four-door car with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.
The employee was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for treatment to an undisclosed injury.
The sheriff’s office released photographs of five people believed to have been involved in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jennifer Skelley at 301-600-4017 or jskelley@frederickcountymg.gov. Tips and information may also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.
