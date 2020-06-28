Isabelle Weissend takes a walk in her neighborhood in Ballenger Creek almost daily in order to destress.
Weissend, 19, will start on the sidewalk in front of her house on Briargrove Court in Farmbrook, walk a few hundred yards and then hop onto a path through the woods that eventually leads to a secluded area along Pike Branch Creek, near a partially built treehouse.
She started at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday. When she reached the treehouse area, she discovered a mysterious substance in the dirt — which turned out to be blood — and then, something more shocking.
"It looked, like, purple to me," Weissend said Sunday about the blood. "Like soda sitting in the sun, it gets like bubbly an syrupy and stuff, so I thought it was grape soda. ... And then I looked to the right, and I just saw the girl’s body laying, kind of on the bank of the creek."
When Weissend saw the body, and that the girl wasn't moving, she went home and told her family to call for help.
That call triggered an investigation into the death of a 17-year-old girl from Hagerstown, which has been ruled a homicide. According to a news release Sunday, the girl had "apparent injuries."
The sheriff's office did not identify the deceased, but said the body had been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy to be conducted. They said in a Facebook post Saturday "there is no danger to the public," but there was no information yet Sunday if any suspects had been apprehended. Dozens of Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies and deputy recruits were seen combing the area Saturday night and Sunday morning looking for evidence.
Nelson Gonzalez, Weissend's father, said he remembers his daughter coming into the house and yelling that she found a body. Then, he went to look where the body was laying.
Many kids often hang out at that spot alongside Pike Branch Creek, near where the platform of the almost built treehouse was placed on a tree, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez thought of his seven kids as soon as he heard the news from his daughter.
"It was shocking ... The first thing I thought about is it could have been my own daughter," he said.
Gonzalez moved to the area from near Silver Spring over a decade ago because Frederick County seemed like a nice place to raise a family, he said. He has lived in his current house since late last year. He described the area as quiet and peaceful, and that many of his neighbors are friendly.
Several of his neighbors on Briargrove Court agreed.
Mark Blum has lived there for almost three years. He said that kids often goof off in the neighborhood, including near the half-built treehouse—but Saturday was different.
"Obviously, this is not kids stuff," Blum said of the body being found.
Like Gonzalez, Blum immediately thought of his own kids when he heard the news. He hopes those responsible are arrested and that justice is served.
"We have six kids ... it's the first thing we did, was get a text from all of them telling us they were OK," Blum said outside his front door Sunday.
Several residents from throughout the Farmbrook community spent Sunday driving to the end of Briargrove Court to pay their respects.
One person tied some balloons around the first of two small footbridges on the path through the woods, a tribute to the 17-year-old girl.
Weissend said the area has been a peaceful spot since her family moved there.
"Since December, I would always go there," she said. "It was just like a safe space to just get away and stuff, so six months, it’s been fine. When I go down there, there’s a family that goes down there, sometimes I just see teenagers like my age down there … it’s usually safe, I have no issues with the people that I see down there."
She said she thinks of the family of the girl often.
"I pray for the child's family, I pray for her peace, and I pray for her justice," Weissend said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.