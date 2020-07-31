The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting earlier this week that left a young boy injured.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office asked that anyone who heard gunshots Monday afternoon in Middletown to contact them. Detectives also asked witnesses to report any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Memorial Park at the time of the shooting. They were also looking for anyone with video surveillance in the area to come forward.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg around noon Monday while he played basketball at Middletown Memorial Park. The boy was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment.
He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, Lt. Andy Crone said in an email Friday night.
The sheriff’s office indicated early in the investigation that they did not believe the boy was targeted and that the shot did not appear to be taken at close range. That remained part of the ongoing investigation as of Friday.
Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to call Det. Moore at 301-600-3608 or email tamoore@frederickcountyMD.gov. Tips may also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, or callers may remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 301-600-4131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.